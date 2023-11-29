Zionists Takeover Palestine | Timeline of Evidence 1829-Present

“Rothschilds Have Purchased Jerusalem” (Image)

Join Richard and Tony as they provide a detailed exploration of the history of Palestine and its relationship with Zionism, tracing it back before the Balfour Declaration and exploring its ties to the Cecil Rhodes Roundtable groups and the Rothschild international banking dynasty (EVIDENCE INSIDE) to the Present

The Transfer agreement - the untold story of the secret pact between the third reich and Jewish Palestine - Foreign Affairs

“Hitler's early anti-Jewish measures provoked worldwide efforts at a boycott of German goods, a measure that would have injured a still precarious economy. Jews orchestrated these efforts at a boycott, but hesitated over whether it would inflame or moderate German anti-Semitism. Meanwhile Zionist leadership and the Third Reich agreed on arrangements whereby German Jews could emigrate to Palestine under somewhat more favorable financial conditions and whereby German trade with Palestinian Jewry would increase. In turn, majority Zionists (as against the Revisionists) backed away from the boycott. The author documents the divisions within Jewry, insisting that the Zionists put their cause-German emigration to Palestine-ahead of the possible protection of Jews via more militant economic measures. Although shockingly deficient in his grasp of German developments, Black explicates the several Jewish positions, and seems to argue both that an early boycott might have succeeded and that "the Zionists were the coldest realists-perhaps the only realists-of the period."

How Zionists collaborated with the Nazis, in conversation with Tony Greenstein | EI Podcast

Israel has no hesitation in cooperating with neo-Nazi regimes and movements. Is it any wonder? We have a Jewish Nazi party, which is set to become the third largest in the Knesset now. Israeli politics are going around. If you establish an ethno-nationalist state what you do accords with the logic of what the Nazis did as well. That’s the fate of ethno-nationalist states, which is why neo-Nazis today love Israel, because really, what is there not to like about it? As Richard Spencer says, “I’m a white Zionist.” - Author, Tony Greenstein (Transcript)

Tony Greenstein, a veteran of the Palestine solidarity movement in the UK, about his new book Zionism During the Holocaust: The Weaponization of Memory in the Service of State and Nation.

Sixty-seven words that led to the creation of the State of Israel

Rothschild and Early Jewish Colonization in Palestine (Geographical Perspectives on the Human Past)

It is commonly accepted that the initial Jewish resettlement of the Holy Land in the late nineteenth century laid the foundations of the State of Israel. But what were the key elements of that process, and who implemented it? What did the new enterprise look like, and what was its significance? These important yet often poorly understood issues are reconstructed and analyzed in this unique study.

Ran Aaronsohn provides fresh insight into the role played by Baron Edmond de Rothschild through his many and diverse agents in the Jewish settlement movement and places the endeavor in global perspective by comparing it to the phenomenon of colonization throughout the world.

The author draws upon a wide array of sources including primary archival material from Israel and France and illustrates his narrative with maps and historical photos to create a richly detailed picture of a crucial period in Jewish history.

EXHIBIT

“Jerusalem Purchased by Rothschilds”

Niles Weekly Register, Baltimore, Nov 28, 1829