Interview with Al Jazeera's Marwan Bishara

Israeli troops somehow shot dead three Israeli hostages who were shirtless, waving a white flag and Speaking in Hebrew.

Father of a 26 yo Deceased Hostage Rebukes Netenyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing growing calls for another ceasefire in Gaza after Israeli troops mistakenly shot dead three Israeli hostages who were shirtless, waving a white flag and Speaking in Hebrew. This comes as Israel continues to target hospitals, refugee camps and journalists in Gaza. On Friday, Samer Abudaqa, a reporter from Al Jazeera, bled to death after being injured in an Israeli drone strike on a U.N. school.

Israeli forces prevented ambulances and rescue workers from reaching him for five hours. "This is not the first time we've gone through this," says Al Jazeera senior political analyst Marwan Bishara of Israel's ongoing assault on Gaza, that has impacted citizens like journalists, teachers and doctors the most. "Gaza has been the target of this war, not Hamas." Bishara addresses how the United States is increasingly isolated in its opposition to a ceasefire, growing focus on Israel's collective punishment, and more.

Families of Hostages Losing Patience with Knesset MP’s