Banning the Jab and exposing the vaccine as a biological weapon is not enough. We must also educate the public that virology is a pseudoscience and viruses are a fraudulent creation promoted by Rockefeller’s criminal take-over of naturopathy.

Current aircraft operations capable of covert delivery of aersolized medications, gene editing, mRNA vaccines and /or Bioweapons

Bill Gates mRNA ‘Air Vaccine’ Approved for Use Against Non-Consenting Humans

“World Food Program” helicopter fitted with chemical dispersion tanks

Polymer nanoparticles deliver mRNA to the lung for mucosal vaccination

Alexandra Suberi et al. Sci Transl Med. 2023. HERE

Injectable mRNA-based vaccines were instrumental in halting the spread of COVID-19 infections. Now researchers from Yale University, Howard Hughes Medical Institute, and elsewhere are looking into developing safe inhalable mechanisms for delivering vaccines and other kinds of therapies into the body.

Compulsory moral bio-enhancement should be covert

Parker Crutchfield. Bioethics. 2019 Jan.

Operation Sea-Spray was a 1950 U.S. Navy secret biological warfare experiment in which Serratia marcescens and Bacillus globigii bacteria were sprayed over the San Francisco Bay Area in California, in order to determine how vulnerable a city like San Francisco may be to a bioweapon attack.

OWNING THE WEATHER IN 2025 - AIR WAR COLLEGE - AIR COMMAND AND STAFF COLLEGE MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL 36112 (1997)

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/citations/ADA333462

THE DIMMING Documentary reveals decades of aerosol dispersion by the the US military and commercial aircraft

John Kerry’s daughter suggests the WEF ramp-up propaganda to prepare the public for billions of global deaths.

Are we witnessing that propaganda now with the massive deaths in Maui, Ukraine and Gaza and the ecocide of massive forest fires. Is media propaganda already preparing viewers to become “numb” to ongoing mass exterminations by wars and weather warfare, lasers and geophysical weapons?