This article translated from German to English using “IPVOID”

“Fine For Anti-Vaccine Activist Fuellmich” HERE

by Wieland Gabcke

Reiner Fuellmich used to be a consumer lawyer from Göttingen who was in demand in the media. For several years he has appeared in anti-vaccination circles as a critic of the Corona measures. On his Telegram channel, Fuellmich denies the danger of the virus. In 2020, the lawyer and his Berlin colleague Viviane Fischer were co-founders of the so-called Corona Committee. Critics of the Corona measures and opponents of vaccination continue to have their say in regular video sessions online. After allegations of infidelity, Fischer threw her former colleague out in 2022. Her collaboration as then federal chairwoman of the small party “Die Basis” was also destroyed.

RKI scientists called “mass murderers”.

Fuellmich's defense attorneys did not want to comment on their client's career when asked. The two lawyers have now defended the 65-year-old before the Göttingen district court. The defendant himself did not appear. The district court convicted Fuellmich of insults in three cases. The judge was convinced that the lawyer had insulted scientists at the Robert Koch Institute. In a video from the so-called Corona Committee in March 2021, Fuellmich described the RKI scientists as mass murderers who were “too stupid to tip over a bucket of water.”

"She's so ugly" - Fuellmich insulted journalist

In the summer of 2022, Fuellmich publicly insulted a Göttingen journalist twice on the Internet. His defense attorney explained that the journalist had falsely reported in the local press in June 2022 about a penalty order against Fuellmich. The penalty order was only issued after the report. This annoyed and frustrated his client. The judge at the Göttingen district court left it cold. “Even if Mr. Fuellmich felt frustrated, there is no justification for publicly insulting someone in such a way,” she said, explaining her verdict.

"Not Hitler alone" - accusation of sedition

The sentence in the newspaper report was about sedition. At that time, the district court demanded a fine of 18,000 euros. Fuellmich lodged an objection and the case therefore had to be heard in court. It's about a statement made by Fuellmich in December 2021. He spoke to the anti-vaccination organization CHD.TV about atrocities during the Nazi era. In this context, Fuellmich said that it was not Hitler alone who did this. "It was the Anglo-American financial system and many of the American so-called tycoons who, with their background in eugenics, financed him."

Biased because of the Holocaust: translator leaves the room

Fuellmich made his comments in English. It should therefore be clarified in court whether the exact wording in the German translation was correct. There were already two translations available. To be on the safe side, the court invited a third translator. But when the judge played him the video, the translator declared himself biased. "Sorry, that's too much for me." He is Jewish and belongs to the second generation of Holocaust survivors. "I do not do such things." The translator asked for understanding and left the room again. He was not informed in advance about the content of the negotiation.

District court: “Acts of the Nazi regime questioned”

Fuellmich's defense lawyers argued that their client did not want to trivialize the actions of the Nazi regime. Elsewhere in the video, Fuellmich called Hitler a monster and just wanted to make it clear that it wasn't just Hitler alone. The judge saw it differently. “The actions of the Nazi regime are being questioned,” she said clearly and condemned Fuellmich for incitement to hatred. His lawyers want to appeal the verdict.

Suspicion of infidelity: Public prosecutor's office is investigating Fuellmich

Instead of 18,000 euros, Fuellmich would only have to pay 2,100 euros after the verdict. Last year the district court estimated a daily rate of 200 euros, but now it is only 15 euros. Because according to the defense attorneys, Fuellmich is currently penniless. The Göttingen public prosecutor's office had confiscated his finances, the lawyers explained in court. A spokesman for the public prosecutor's office only confirmed that Fuellmich is being investigated. This is about suspicion of infidelity. The Göttingen lawyer remains in the sights of the judiciary.

Today, Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:00 pm on Bittel.TV

Posted on 10/18/2023. Fuellmich reviews charges of Viviane Fischer (German)

VIDEO: https://x.com/bitteltv/status/1714710652378640553?s=20

Reiner Fuellmich jailed Friday, 13 Oktober 2023 in Gottingen / Germany.

Attorney Dagmar Schoen, will relate the story of Attorney Dr. Reiner Fuellmich's arrest on Friday, October 13 at Frankfurt airport. Together with Katja Woermer they will defend him.

He was denied a new passport and a visa in Mexico, where he stayed with his wife. His wife got the documents.

He then was accompanied by officers to the airport to be deported to Germany on the date of 12 Oktober 2023.

The 30 pages long indictment of disloyalty concerning the use of donor money for the Corona Ausschuss have been executed by the former corona Ausschuss members, already in March this year.

Viviane Fischer, the former equal partner of Fuellmich, is in since the break in charge.

Fuellmich has been convicted by a judge 5-5-2023 he ordered him to pay 2.100 euro.

This all happened in the same period just before the Corona Ausschuss got in trouble and broke up. Meaning these former fellow members have been working on this long document weeks before the break.

The use of donor money was leading to the decision of Reiner Fuellmich to leave and start his own channel: ICIC

The current donation money is in the bank account of the remaining Corona Ausschuss members.

This is a civil right case, nothing has been proven yet, but he has to stay in prison in order to prevent him to escape.

Human rights protesters like Reiner Fuellmich are clearly the targets of power abusers.

Do not look away and join the defense of human rights actively, by doing so eliminating power abuse.

