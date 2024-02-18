Video Uploaded by Sissi (Youtube)

Dr Fuellmich still in detention at the time of this recording, but thankfully things are looking up as the trial progresses. Reiner’s accuser, Justus Hoffmann appeared extremely nervous, couldn't answer questions, and often asked "What was the question again?" A very unreliable witness. Dr Fuellmich also mentions Section 266, German law, was introduced in 1933, and makes references to some horrible German Nazi judges who were instrumental into bringing about those legal changes, so they could persecute Goverment critics.

I am no lawyer, forgive me if I didn't understand it properly. Footnote: 2 mistakes Damocles sword, not demonic sword oops. And "attached" not "attacked", re the bank accounts.

Reiner Fuellmich Audio Statement 7 Feb, 2024 from Goettingen prison