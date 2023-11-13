Free Reiner Fuellmich!

by Peter Koenig, Global Research

October 18, 2023

The famous lawyer, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, founder of the International Crime Investigative Committee (ICIC), formerly the German Corona Commission, was deported last Thursday, 12 October, from Mexico City to Germany, to be arrested for alleged financial irregularities at arrival in Frankfurt, on Friday, 13 October. He was immediately put in pre-trial detention.

(10/15/23) Interview with Dagmar Schon - One of Reiner’s two attorneys.

Update on Reiner Fuellmich Arrest - Oct 28, 2023

Dagmar Schoen, Reiner's friend and attorney, gives the update. She has had 2 long visits with Reiner since he has been imprisoned in Germany. After the update, there is a Q&A. Recorded :Oct 28, 2023.

Article about arrest - Liberty Beacon

16th October Update by Attorney, Dagmar Schoen

“Reiner and his wife lost their passports and visas quite some time ago, and needed to get them replaced. As they have been staying in Mexico, this led to their needing to go to the German embassy in Tijuana, Mexico. The first time they went, on Monday, they needed to come back. Dagmar was already uneasy, but everything seemed all right translated. attorney

A time was arranged, for Friday, for them to pick up the documents. So the embassy knew exactly when they would be arriving. When they went back on Friday, Reiner’s wife got her documents and was allowed to go. Reiner was arrested. He had nothing with him, only the clothes he was wearing. No toothbrush, even.

A warrant for his arrest had been issued in March. A second warrant was issued in May. One was from Germany and the other from the EU. Obviously, he was not informed. As Reiner was in Mexico, which is outside the jurisdiction of the EU, the warrants could not be enforced. So there needed to be a way to get him onto German soil. Reiner’s needing a new passport and visa gave those who wanted him arrested the perfect opportunity. When he entered the embassy on Friday, there were 6 men waiting to detain him, take him to the airport, and escort him to Germany.

The charges, as Dagmar found out when she had the official papers opened, were 30 pages long – so this was something carefully planned and executed. They related to allegations of Viviane Fischer, a former team member on the Corona Committee, about financial wrongdoing. “Three people signed the charges against Reiner. Perhaps the craziest aspect of the charges is that the money Reiner allegedly took is in the bank account (or anyway, was in the bank account) of one of the 3 people.”

Another Fuellmich update is said to be coming on Sunday, 11/19/23 however the postings, so far have been obscure and poorly noticed.