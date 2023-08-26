I recently read an article that made me stop for a second and for a number of reasons. In this modern world, there's a big name you might know: Bill Gates. He's the person who helped start Microsoft, but now he's doing much more. He's becoming a leader in lots of different areas, like farming, vaccines, and even mosquitoes. Let's take a closer look at what he's up to and why people are talking about it.

Land, vehicles, vaccines, insects, food, airplanes, hotels, health, railways, data and information.

There doesn’t seem to be much that Bill Gates isn’t invested in. Let’s check his Wikipedia page and just do a quick run down of the companies he’s involved with.

Gates is buying a lot of US farmland. And I mean a lot.

The Microsoft co-founder is considered the largest private owner of farmland in the country with some 269,000 acres across dozens of states You might think, "Why does a tech guy want farms?" Well, it's not just any farmland; he's investing in companies like Monsanto. That’s the company who makes Roundup weedkiller and had to pay $10 Billion to Settle Cancer LawSuits from their product.

This is raising eyebrows because some people worry he might control too much of the food we eat. He's also into genetically modified crops, which could help us get more food, but some folks are worried about what might happen if he gets too much power.

But wait, there's more! Gates is also involved with vaccines.

His foundation teams up with companies like Moderna to make vaccines. He’s ran into controversy in the past regarding vaccines. some folks wonder if one person should have so much say in what vaccines get made and used. (Videos)

Gates' interest in science doesn't stop at vaccines. He's into GMO’s too.

Genetically Modified Organisms like plants that scientists genetically alter to make them grow better or resist pests. Gates invests lots of money into this and many people are concerned that if Gates controls these special plants, he might control a big part of how we get our food. Kind of like what he’s trying to do with Beyond Meat, the plant based meat substitute company he owns.

Here's a surprising twist: Gates is also into playing mosquitoes and altering their DNA. Many worry that playing with mosquitoes could have unintended consequences for nature.

And guess what? Gates even owns luxury hotels like the Four Seasons

You might think, "What does this have to do with anything?" Well, it shows he's interested in a lot of things beyond technology. His most recent purchase is the one that caught my attention.

There's another twist – car businesses. Gates owns some of those too.

Specifically AutoNation and Vroom. This shows he's spreading his influence into new areas. It might seem unrelated to his tech past, but it's a way for him to shape different industries. Oh yeah, he owns Canadian National Railway too which is Canada's largest railway, in terms of both revenue and the physical size of its rail network

So, what's the big question here? It's about how much influence Gates should have.

Some folks think he's doing great things to make the world better, while others worry that having one person involved in so many important areas could cause problems.

In the end, Bill Gates' journey from tech guy to a person with his hand in lots of pots is fascinating. His work with farms, vaccines, GMOs, mosquitoes, luxury hotels, and even auto dealerships shows he's trying to make an impact. But it's also a reminder that with great power comes responsibility, and people are keeping an eye on how his influence shapes our world.