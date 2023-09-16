"Q" The Russian PsyOp and Used by MI6 Agent "Wild Bill Donovan" in WWII
Q-Anon' Bears Striking Resemblance to Bolshevik Psy-Op From 1920s Known As 'Operation Trust'
"Operation Trust" was a Bolshevik counterintelligence operation run from 1921 to 1926 aimed at neutralizing opposition by creating the false impression that a powerful group of military leaders had organized to stop the communists' takeover. Here's an except on the "Trust" operation from pages 13-14 of Soviet defector Anatoliy Golitsyn's book, "New Lies for Old"
“Operation Trust” was a Bolshevik program in Russia from 1921 to 1926 designed to neutralize opposition by creating false expectations that a powerful group of military leaders had secretly organized to stop the Communist takeover. Internet commentator AnOmaly delves into examples of how influencers in the MAGA and Q-Anon movement have deluded freedom-loving citizens into believing that “White hats” in the military and throughout government will save them without them having to do anything. While Q-Anon claims to oppose the deep state, it advances the goals of the deep state, such as gun control, forced vaccinations, lockdown, and martial law. (Red Pill U.)
VIDEO: Reporter, Bill Still unpacks the Qanon PsyOp in 6 minutes
The Book "Desperate Deception" reveals a WWII iteration of "New Lies For Old" where the concept of "Q" was developed.
Inspiration for "Qanon" in past life as"Wild Bill Donovan" who formed the CIA, assisted MI-6, FDR and Churchill with entry into WWII
From Chapter one, page 13, "Desperate Deception - British Covert Operations in the United States, 1939-1944" Thomas Mahl (Hardcover, 257 pages - ISBN-1-57488-080-2)
Most of us who paid any attention to “Q” have long moved on from the concept of being “rescued by white hats”. We used the information provided to take a sobering look at the world leaders as well as the Hollywood crowd. We took note of their little creepy hand gestures and the symbols used by pedophiles to communicate with each other. We learned why Seth Rich was murdered and why Julian Assange remains confined without being convicted of anything. We learned why Obama spent $65,000 on pizza and hotdogs from Chicago to be flown to the White House. We learned that James Comey, John Brennan, James Clapper, Rod Rosenstein, Paul Ryan and the list goes on. Just like Jeffrey Epstein’s passenger list and John McAfee’s cute computer tricks to trap everyone. We learned that many of the people with power and wealth openly worship satan. We learned how the billions of dollars in “aid” sent to other countries is actually laundered by said country and illegally returned to our politicians. We learned how every now and then the rich and powerful give up a Maxwell or Weinstein to pacify the masses. I could go on forever but there is no point. Q woke us up to the fact we are stuck here with some really vile people. If you know you know. As a world wakes up we discover that WE are the ones who we have been waiting for. Nope. No one in a white hat. Jesus Christ is our ONLY savior and our salvation. The Lord GOD will return and the wicked simply will cease to darken our world. Personally I am excited about that.
Pretty sure that Dave @x22 report on bitchute is still pushing the Q BS, though not necessarily mentioning Q. I used to listen to Dave before Q and he was very good, talking about the economy etc. But when he started pushing that Q BS, and all that fake hopium about the white hats behind the scenes being in control and the deep state being on the run, I had to stop listening because it was completely insane. Every once in a while, I look him up on bitchute to see if he's still pushing the BS--you can tell just from reading the titles "deep state on the run," etc. I thought that once he was proven obviously WRONG for the four years of Trump that his followers would finally wake up and realize they were played. But unfortunately, I was wrong, he still has a lot of listeners. So, I guess some just cannot deal with reality and need to be fed endless BS.