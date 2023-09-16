VIDEO - HERE

Q-Anon' Bears Striking Resemblance to Bolshevik Psy-Op From 1920s Known As 'Operation Trust'

"Operation Trust" was a Bolshevik counterintelligence operation run from 1921 to 1926 aimed at neutralizing opposition by creating the false impression that a powerful group of military leaders had organized to stop the communists' takeover. Here's an except on the "Trust" operation from pages 13-14 of Soviet defector Anatoliy Golitsyn's book, "New Lies for Old"

“Operation Trust” was a Bolshevik program in Russia from 1921 to 1926 designed to neutralize opposition by creating false expectations that a powerful group of military leaders had secretly organized to stop the Communist takeover. Internet commentator AnOmaly delves into examples of how influencers in the MAGA and Q-Anon movement have deluded freedom-loving citizens into believing that “White hats” in the military and throughout government will save them without them having to do anything. While Q-Anon claims to oppose the deep state, it advances the goals of the deep state, such as gun control, forced vaccinations, lockdown, and martial law. (Red Pill U.)

The Book "Desperate Deception" reveals a WWII iteration of "New Lies For Old" where the concept of "Q" was developed.

Inspiration for "Qanon" in past life as"Wild Bill Donovan" who formed the CIA, assisted MI-6, FDR and Churchill with entry into WWII



From Chapter one, page 13, "Desperate Deception - British Covert Operations in the United States, 1939-1944" Thomas Mahl (Hardcover, 257 pages - ISBN-1-57488-080-2)