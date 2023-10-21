Prescription Drugs and Antidepressants are Skyrocketing in America - The Jaxen Report
A new study shows Americans will spend half their lives taking prescription drugs with increased reliance on antidepressants.
October 20, 2023 - A new study shows Americans will spend half their lives taking prescription drugs. We do a deep dive into the outcomes along with a new study signaling possible dangers to the offspring of pregnant women taking antidepressants.
