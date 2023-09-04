Posted by Dr. Joseph Sansone - Substack

SEP 4, 2023

Document states C19 shots be:

“Banned Immediately and Criminal Investigations Should Begin”

As a board member of the National American Renaissance Movement, I am pleased to announce that National ARM just submitted an 83 page Grand Jury petition containing evidence of C19 ‘vaccine’ crimes to the Texas Governor, Attorney General, along with County District Attorneys and County Sheriffs across the state.

Besides Texas, previously this evidence was submitted to prosecutors and sheriffs in Idaho, Florida and New Jersey

This document was prepared by National American Renaissance Movement President, and NJ criminal defense and trial attorney, David Meiswinkle. This 83 page document lists 149 exhibits and asserts evidence that state and federal crimes have been committed. This document demands an immediate ban of C19 ‘vaccines’ and calls for criminal investigations. The document also lists persons of interest.

Crimes include, murder, racketeering, biological weapons laws violations, treason, and genocide. National ARM intends to submit evidence of vaccine crimes to local prosecutors and law enforcement in all 50 states. Maybe somebody will do their job…i.e. call a Grand Jury and start seeking indictments….we are hoping the Texas law enforcement community is not filled with cowards.

You can read, download, and share the Texas evidence in the links below.

