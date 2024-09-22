Pager Explosions a DARPA Directed Energy Weapon? W.A.R.D.E.N.
Advanced DARPA Technology - W.A.R.D.E.N. - "Waveform Agile Radio-frequency Directed ENergy."
Advanced DARPA Technology - W.A.R.D.E.N. - "Waveform Agile Radio-frequency Directed ENergy."
This report discusses the suspicion that advanced DARPA technology named W.A.R.D.E.N. was potentially responsible for the pager explosions in Lebanon.
MrCati Mailing Address:
MrCati
2801 Richmond Rd. Box #39
Texarkana, TX 75503
Resources:
https://www.darpa.mil/program/waveform-agile-radio-frequency-directed-energy
https://tgdperreault.wordpress.com/2023/04/25/darpa-taps-cpi-for-amplifiers-for-high-power-microwaves-for-future-applications-of-electromagnetic-warfare/
https://researchfunding.duke.edu/waveform-agile-rf-directed-energy-warden
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/darpa-awards-epirus-contract-as-part-of-massive-cross-correlation-max-program-301817776.html
https://sites.imsa.edu/hadron/2024/04/02/the-potential-of-xenobots-a-living-machine/
News Paradigm is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.