Advanced DARPA Technology - W.A.R.D.E.N. - "Waveform Agile Radio-frequency Directed ENergy."

This report discusses the suspicion that advanced DARPA technology named W.A.R.D.E.N. was potentially responsible for the pager explosions in Lebanon.

