CAUTION: Certain scenes in this video can be difficult to watch, however this report by Jane Chastain was originally aired just as it’s presented here. If this video is removed from youtube, a backup copy is availabe at RUMBLE

WIKI: The Los Angeles fetus disposal scandal was the 1982 discovery of over 16,000 aborted fetuses being improperly stored at Malvin Weisberg's Woodland Hills, California, home and the ensuing legal battle regarding their disposal. It was called a "national tragedy" by then-president Ronald Reagan and inspired a song by pop singer Pat Boone, with the fetuses finally buried in 1985. No criminal charges were filed against any of the parties involved. Weisberg had stored the specimens properly but had not disposed of them due to financial difficulties. (Continue)

The California Catholic Daily Published 2 Articles on May 30, 2020

The Weisberg Incident – 16,433 bodies in Woodland Hills Part 1 (May 30, 2020)

“In 1980 Malvin Weisberg, who lived in an upscale neighborhood in Woodland Hills, on the western side of L.A.’s San Fernando Valley, began making payments on a large (20’x8’x8’) land/sea storage container from the Martin Container company in Wilmington. Weisberg supposedly needed the steel box to store tennis court lights.

Weisberg defaulted on his payments for the container until finally the Martin company came on February 3, 1982 to repossess the large box.

On February 4, when workers opened the doors to the steel box, now parked in the container yard in Wilmington, they were overwhelmed with the stench of decaying human flesh. When they looked inside, they saw bodies strewn among open boxes and plastic buckets. One worker described the scene as a “war zone” and reported watching a headless body tumble forward.”

(Continue)

Who was Malvin Weisberg? - The Abortion Holocaust, Part 2 (May 30, 2020)

Malvin Roy Weisberg operated Medical Analytic Laboratories in Santa Monica from 1976 until March 1981. A significant part of the business of these laboratories was to conduct pathology exams on the bodies of unborn babies from clinics in Los Angeles and surrounding areas.

A May 1983 Associated Press story pointed out that Weisberg’s laboratories at one point received nearly $175,000 in Medi-Cal payments, with $88,000 coming from pathology tests on aborted fetuses. Of this, half of it ($44,000) was paid federally through the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). By the Hyde Amendment , this money was ineligible for testing on pre-abortion or post-abortion tissue, which meant the state of California would need to pay back federal funds claimed by Weisberg and by any other laboratories.

Weisberg was not a medical doctor; to do the exams he hired Milo Allado, a pathologist from the Philippines who had been a physician for the U.S. military. Allado’s name was on the paperwork found in Weisberg’s sea/land container that held the 16,433 unborn baby bodies discovered accidentally in February of 1982.

This accidental discovery occurred because Weisberg (33 years old at the time) had neglected to make timely payments on the container he was purchasing from the Martin Container company in Wilmington. Weisberg had been keeping the aborted baby bodies at his Santa Monica office, but in 1980 there were complaints about the sight and smell of so many bodies, and Weisberg ordered the container to be delivered to his Woodland Hills home. (The first check for $1700 bounced.)

(Continue)

BIO: Jane Chastain

Jane Chastain is a southern California-based broadcaster, author and political commentator. Her outspoken commentaries on the political, social and moral issues of the day can be read at WorldNetDaily, the most popular conservative news site on the World Wide Web.

She is the author of I’d Speak Out on the Issues If I ONLY Knew What to Say and the host of such documentary videos as Freedom Held Hostage, The Feminine Mistake, Conceived in Liberty, and The Incredible Power of Prayer.

Despite her present emphasis on politics, Jane always will be remembered as the nation’s first television sportscaster on the local and national level. In 17 years on the sports beat, Jane broke many journalistic barriers for women while working for WAGA-TV in Atlanta, WRAL-TV in Raleigh, WTVJ-TV in Miami, KABC in Los Angeles and the CBS television network. (More)