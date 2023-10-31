Share this postOminous Proposal For Negotiating Text of the WHO Pandemic Agreement (Beware Distractions)newsparadigm.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherOminous Proposal For Negotiating Text of the WHO Pandemic Agreement (Beware Distractions)Here is the latest version of what most people inaccurately refer to as the "Pandemic Treaty." PLEASE do not get lost in the details. Be sure to read Chapter III and comprehend the bigger picture.Harold SaiveOct 31, 2023Share this postOminous Proposal For Negotiating Text of the WHO Pandemic Agreement (Beware Distractions)newsparadigm.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareContinue to James Rogusky Substack HERESubscribeShare this postOminous Proposal For Negotiating Text of the WHO Pandemic Agreement (Beware Distractions)newsparadigm.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSharePreviousNext