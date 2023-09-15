Share this postOfficial Worldwide Gov. Reports prove COVID Vaccination is causing Depopulation at a frightening ratenewsparadigm.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherOfficial Worldwide Gov. Reports prove COVID Vaccination is causing Depopulation at a frightening rateIndisputable evidence Covid-19 injections are killing people with over 193,000 extra excess deaths across Europe this year.Harold SaiveSep 15, 20234Share this postOfficial Worldwide Gov. Reports prove COVID Vaccination is causing Depopulation at a frightening ratenewsparadigm.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareTHE EXPOSE’ - HERETHE EXPOSE’ - HERESubscribe4Share this postOfficial Worldwide Gov. Reports prove COVID Vaccination is causing Depopulation at a frightening ratenewsparadigm.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2SharePreviousNext
That’s a good -- g-r-e-a-t ! -- thing, nicht wahr!
That was the goal, yes?