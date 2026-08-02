News Paradigm

News Paradigm

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
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Rubio is so hated by the people of Florida, that they protest outside of his local state offices until he is evicted. Like teflon Rick Scott (former corrupt HCA CEO), nobody can figure out how Rubio was ever elected or continues to get elected.

He is so moronic that he actually said, on camera, that he didn't like Town Hall meetings because "people are rude." I keep hoping his current position will reveal his incompetence and he will fall on his political face.

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