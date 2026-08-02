No, Israel does not have ‘a right to exist.’ Quite the contrary, actually.

By international lawyer Craig Mokhiber

Unlike the Zionist claim that “Israel has a right to exist,” my assertion is rooted in international law. Of course, given Israel’s propensity for violating such laws, it’s no surprise they’re still claiming a right that has no basis in reality.

Original Video: HERE

Bio: Craig Gerard Mokhiber

Craig Gerard Mokhiber is an American international human rights lawyer and specialist in international human rights law, policy, and methodology. Born in 1960, he is the youngest of six sons of Lorraine Pealer and Mitchell Fadel Mokhiber. He served for more than three decades at the United Nations, with postings in Switzerland, Palestine, Afghanistan, and UN Headquarters in New York. Since 1992, Mokhiber held senior UN positions in Geneva, New York, and in the field, undertaking human rights missions to various countries across Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and Latin America. He also served as the UN’s Senior Human Rights Advisor in Palestine and Afghanistan.

Before his resignation, Mokhiber held the position of Director of the New York Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). During his time at the UN, he led the development of OHCHR’s initial work on human rights-based approaches to development and human rights-sensitive definitions of poverty. In 1999, he authored a global study on human rights and rule of law assistance at the International Council on Human Rights Policy. He later headed the newly established Rule of Law and Democracy Unit in the human rights office in 2000, where he led conceptual work that formed the basis of the UN Secretariat’s definitions of rule of law, justice, and transitional justice.

On October 28, 2023, Mokhiber stepped down from his role as director of the New York office of the OHCHR, four days before his scheduled retirement. He resigned, criticizing the UN’s response to the war in Gaza. He informed the UN in March 2023 of his upcoming retirement, which took effect on October 31, 2023.