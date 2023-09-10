The Guardian HERE

From Coffee and Covid - Jeff Childers HERE

🔫 New Mexico Update! Glorious Leader Lujan Grisham of New Mexico bloodied several toes stumbling over the first obstacles to implementing her brilliant new Bernanillo County gun ban: Bernanillo county officials.

Yesterday the Albuquerque Journal ran an article headlined, “Legal fight mounts, local leaders weigh in after Lujan Grisham suspends the right to carry guns in public.”

Local officials “weighed in” all right. According to the journal, even democrat officials are pushing back:

Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman, who once served as a Democratic party leader and was appointed by Lujan Grisham, on Saturday joined Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and Police Chief Harold Medina saying they wouldn’t enforce the order.

Democrat District Attorney Bregman explained, “As an officer of the court, I cannot and will not enforce something that is clearly unconstitutional. This office will continue to focus on criminals of any age that use guns in the commission of a crime.”

Bernanillo County’s Sheriff John Allen tweeted that, while he is all in favor of getting violent gun criminals off the streets, he isn’t perfectly comfortable with the exciting new executive order:

Sheriff Allen didn’t quite come out and say it, but he’s pretty clearly signaling that he’s not going to follow the gun ban order. Not exactly. Not to the letter.

In July, off-duty Sheriff Allen intervened to stop three shoplifters while browsing at Dick’s Sporting Goods with his family.

Yesterday afternoon the National Association for Gun Rights swiftly filed a federal lawsuit against Governor Grisham’s order, arguing the order is unconstitutional and demanding damages. The New Mexico Senate and House Republicans also vowed yesterday they would file separate lawsuits challenging the order.

The Journal’s story quoted former CNN journalist Chuck de Caro, who nearly died in a 2015 gunfight at an Albuquerque motel during an attempted robbery. Chuck said if the governor’s ban had been enforced back then, both he and his wife Lynn “would be dead.” The journalist was shot three times but returned fire and killed his attacker. Chuck called Grisham’s order “the dumbest thing we’ve ever heard.”

Haha! The Journal actually printed that.

By yesterday afternoon, state Republican Representatives Stefani Lord and John Block both called for Governor Grisham’s impeachment, saying her order violates constitutional rights and is “illegal in nature.” The Governor may soon be facing an impeachment vote.

I told you people would react to this new manufactured health crisis faster and stronger than what we saw during the pandemic. We’re all ready and primed for it now. I bet that federal lawsuit was cranked out in minutes from a Word template.

However, Establishment Media was not super excited about the story. Here’s the New York Times’s dumb headline, which doesn’t even reference the lawsuit, the defiance by local officials, or the calls for Grisham’s impeachment:

Critics call it unconstitutional? Nobody is saying the gun ban is constitutional. People who read the Times are cognitively impaired.

Here’s a fun thought experiment for today’s commenters: Rewrite that New York Times headline as if Governor Grisham had banned abortion or trans surgeries for thirty days. How might that headline be different?