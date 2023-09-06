An increase in the concentration of environmental particulate matter and the spread of the COVID-19 virus have dramatically increased our time spent wearing masks. If harmful chemicals are released from these masks, there may be harmful effects on human health. In this study, the concentration of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) emitted from some commonly used masks was assessed qualitatively and quantitatively under diverse conditions (including different mask material types, time between opening the product and wearing, and mask temperature). In KF94 masks, 1-methoxy-2-propanol (221 ± 356 µg m–3), N,N-dimethylacetamide (601 ± 450 µg m–3), n-hexane (268 ± 349 µg m–3), and 2-butanone (160 ± 244 µg m–3) were detected at concentrations 22.9–147 times higher than those found in masks made from other materials, such as cotton and other functional fabrics. In addition, in KF94 masks, the total VOC (TVOC) released amounted to 3730 ± 1331 µg m–3, about 14 times more than that released by the cotton masks (267.5 ± 51.6 µg m–3). In some KF94 masks, TVOC concentration reached over 4000 µg m–3, posing a risk to human health (based on indoor air quality guidelines established by the German Environment Agency). Notably, 30 min after KF94 masks were removed from their packaging, TVOC concentrations decreased by about 80% from their initial levels to 724 ± 5.86 µg m–3; furthermore, 6 h after removal, TVOC concentrations were found to be less than 200 µg m–3. When the temperature of the KF94 masks was raised to 40 oC, TVOC concentrations increased by 119–299%. Since the types and concentrations of VOCs that will be inhaled by mask wearers vary depending on the mask use conditions, it is necessary to comply with safe mask wearing conditions.