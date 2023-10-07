(10/5/2023) The Fluoride Lawsuit has produced video admissions that may have exposed the nearly 80 year practice of adding the toxin to our nation’s water supply as one of the biggest public health scandals in American history.

Attorney Michael Connett, Esq., explains how adding fluoride to drinking water became standard practice in the US and shares the studies that link it with severe disease. Then, he shares exclusive video of court depositions of experts you have to see to believe.

Fluoride was the key chemical in atomic bomb production, according to the documents. Massive quantities of fluoride – millions of tons – were essential for the manufacture of bomb-grade uranium and plutonium for nuclear weapons throughout the Cold War. One of the most toxic chemicals known, fluoride rapidly emerged as the leading chemical health hazard of the U.S atomic bomb program – both for workers and for nearby communities, the documents reveal. (Source)

Community water fluoridation has been used to prevent tooth decay in the United States since 1945. The most recent Centers for Disease Control statistics show water fluoridation is supplied to about 73% percent of US residents on public water systems.

While water fluoridation is often viewed as one of the most important dental health advances of the last century, recent studies funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) have reported that fluoride exposure during pregnancy is associated with neurological disorders in the offspring. The NIH-funded studies, and other recent research , “support the notion that elevated fluoride intake during early development can result in IQ deficits that may be considerable. ” (Source)

FLUORIDE & IQ: 76 STUDIES (HERE)

Although the U.S. Centers for Disease Control hails water fluoridation as one of the “top ten public health achievements of the twentieth century,” most of the western world, including the vast majority of western Europe, does not fluoridate its water supply. (Source)

