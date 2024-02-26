The recent report of an unmanned moon landing by a private company has me wondering why was it not a manned mission like 50 years ago?

Unlike all of the other proof over the years about the moon landing hoax, this video will examine how NASA themselves have inadvertently admitted that we never went to the moon nor are we still able to go, to this day.

Experimental technology enabled a historic moon landing

Photographer Snaps Photo of the Odysseus Lunar Lander Before Falling over on it’s side. (;-)

KHOU-11 TV NEWS

Gazing at February’s full snow moon, which will illuminate the night sky this weekend, may feel a little more special than usual after a dramatic lunar landing.

Just over a week after launching, the uncrewed Intuitive Machines’ IM-1 lander, also called Odysseus or “Odie,” successfully touched down near the lunar south pole Thursday night.

It was a historic moment. The milestone marked the first time a commercial spacecraft has soft-landed on the moon — and the first US-made spacecraft to reach the lunar surface since Apollo 17 in 1972.

However, Odie’s journey was anything but expected, and the spacecraft experienced a “dynamic situation” that forced the mission team members to think quickly on their feet to avoid disaster.

Tuning in to the webcast of the landing felt as dramatic as watching a space thriller, and it was a reminder of why it’s still so difficult to land on the moon more than 50 years after humanity initially achieved the feat.

Hours before Odie’s landing, the spacecraft experienced an unexpected navigation systems issue that might have prevented a safe touchdown.

Fortunately, the lander was carrying NASA’s Navigation Doppler Lidar. The sensor was aboard Odie as a technology experiment to help future landers achieve precise touchdowns, shooting lasers at the surface to find a safe landing zone.

The experimental technology ultimately saved the day, playing a key role in unlocking the monumental achievement.

Although Odie landed on its side after catching one of its feet on a lunar rock, the spacecraft remains stable, is capable of charging its solar panels and has already accomplished some key mission objectives.

Why Would Anyone on Earth Trust NASA? (Greg Reese)

In this short 12-minute Reese Report, I lay out the main reasons that I think you shouldn’t. The Apollo moon missions were what triggered my so-called red pill moment back in 2004. And I’ve been fascinated by the Moon ever since. This video is really just the tip of the iceberg because there is far too much evidence to compress into a short video. I had to leave several things out but included resources for your continued research. (Greg Reese)

Deathbed Whistlblower - Cyrus Eugene Akers - Moon Fraud Eyewitness Security Chief - Cannon Air Force Base, Clovis New Mexico - 1968

Bart Sibrel Press Release: “Moon Landing Fraud - Deathbed Confession” PDF

NASA Moon Landing Hoax