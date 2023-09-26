mRNA Vaccines in Farm animals - Pork, Beef, Shrimp - self-amplifying mRNA vaccines for livestock - cattle & swine outbreaks "anticipated", Australia building mRNA capacity, 9 articles reviewed
Important update on food safety in the US as regulatory agencies increasingly fail to protect.
Articles reviewed:
Sep.5, 2023 - Oral mRNA vaccines to be used in shrimp
July 12, 2023 - CBC - We need to talk about mRNA vaccines in meats
June 16, 2023 - TriState Livestock News - mRNA vaccines in meat animals
June 8, 2023 - Scientific American - mRNA vaccines (by David Verhoeven)
June 7, 2023 - Canadian Cattlemen - mRNA vaccines in cattle
May 2, 2023 - Australia funds 5 year project for emergency cattle mRNA jabs
April 19, 2023 - Pork Magazine - mRNA vaccine misinformation
Aug 9, 2022 - Genvax Tech News on self-amplifying mRNA vaccines for swine
Merck’s SEQUIVITY RNA Vaccine in swine
