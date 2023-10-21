mRNA VACCINE CONTAMINATION CONCERNS GET WORSE - Jaxen Report
After Pfizer’s mRNA Covid shot has been found to be contaminated with foreign DNA, researchers and scientists around the world are sounding the alarm
After Pfizer’s mRNA Covid shot has been found to be contaminated with foreign DNA, researchers and scientists around the world are sounding the alarm. Hear the latest developments on this serious situation. POSTED: October 20, 2023
In September of 2020 it was well known and advertised that BioNtech intentionally chose lipid nanoparticles that would migrate away from the injection site and into the lymph nodes and beyond.
In 2020, BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin proudly announced, "...we chose lipid nanoparticles that promote migration from the muscle cells into the lymph nodes."
Source: "DIE PRESS", 9-02-2020, translated from German to English. - https://tinyurl.com/2p8tscmx
"Depending on how these lipid nanoparticles are constructed on the surface, they behave differently. Sahin: "For the Covid-19 candidate vaccine, we chose lipid nanoparticles that promote migration from the muscle cells into the lymph nodes. Dendritic (antigen-presenting; note) cells then present the resulting S-protein to the immune system. We have in According to the early data published so far, both a strong antibody reaction of the B cells and the development of specific CD4-positive and CD8-positive T cells were observed. The CD4 cells promote a protective immune response, the CD8 cells remain in the blood for a long time and inhibit the replication of the virus in infected cells."
WIKI: "In 2020, BioNTech, partnering with Pfizer for testing and logistics, developed the RNA vaccine BNT162b2 for preventing COVID-19 infections, which at the time offered a 91% efficacy." - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/BioNTech
Whistleblower, Prof. Ulrike Kammerer - Coronona Investigative Committee
BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin admits deliberate selection of Lipid Nanoparticles that do not remain at the injection site in the arm but migrate to the lymph nodes.
"For the Covid-19 candidate vaccine, we chose lipid nanoparticles that promote migration from the muscle cells into the lymph nodes." - BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin
Prof. Ulrike Kammerer Deposition
Prof. Ulrike Kammerer Video Excerpt in English HERE
Taylor & Francis Online: Autoimmune inflammatory reactions triggered by the COVID-19 genetic vaccines in terminally differentiated tissues
AACR Journals: Some Oral Poliovirus Vaccines Were Contaminated with Infectious SV40 after 1961
New York Post: Americans will spend half their lives taking prescription drugs: Penn State study
Duke University Press: Life Course Patterns of Prescription Drug Use in the United States
Congressional Budget Office: Prescription Drugs: Spending, Use, and Prices
The Commonwealth Fund: U.S. Health Care from a Global Perspective, 2022: Accelerating Spending, Worsening Outcomes
Nature: The serotonin theory of depression: a systematic umbrella review of the evidence
CNN Health: Pregnant and taking antidepressants? Don't worry about neurodevelopment harm, study says
Science Direct: Perinatal serotonergic manipulation shapes anhedonic and cognitive behaviors in a sex-and age-dependent manner: Identification of related biological functions at central and peripheral level
BJSM: Effectiveness of physical activity interventions for improving depression, anxiety and distress: an overview of systematic reviews
Forbes: National Digital ID: Here's What Australians Need To Know
United Nations Development Program: UN Digital event mobilizes global leadership and US$400 million to support digital public infrastructure
Activist Post: UN's Vision Of The Future: An "Apex body" And Digital ID To Rule Us All
Bloomberg Law: Digital ID Cards Spread Across US States With Range of New Uses
TSA: Biometric and Digital Identity Solutions For TSA PreCheck® Members