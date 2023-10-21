After Pfizer’s mRNA Covid shot has been found to be contaminated with foreign DNA, researchers and scientists around the world are sounding the alarm. Hear the latest developments on this serious situation. POSTED: October 20, 2023

Source: "DIE PRESS", 9-02-2020, translated from German to English. - https://tinyurl.com/2p8tscmx

"Depending on how these lipid nanoparticles are constructed on the surface, they behave differently. Sahin: "For the Covid-19 candidate vaccine, we chose lipid nanoparticles that promote migration from the muscle cells into the lymph nodes. Dendritic (antigen-presenting; note) cells then present the resulting S-protein to the immune system. We have in According to the early data published so far, both a strong antibody reaction of the B cells and the development of specific CD4-positive and CD8-positive T cells were observed. The CD4 cells promote a protective immune response, the CD8 cells remain in the blood for a long time and inhibit the replication of the virus in infected cells."

WIKI: "In 2020, BioNTech, partnering with Pfizer for testing and logistics, developed the RNA vaccine BNT162b2 for preventing COVID-19 infections, which at the time offered a 91% efficacy." - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/BioNTech



Whistleblower, Prof. Ulrike Kammerer - Coronona Investigative Committee

Prof. Ulrike Kammerer Deposition

