More Than 40 US States Sue Zuckerberg's Meta claiming Instagram, Facebook are addictive and harm kids
The legal action is the most significant effort by state authorities to stop the impact of social media on the mental health of minors and force Meta to change the characteristics of its network
The barrage of lawsuits is the culmination of a sprawling 2021 investigation into claims that Meta contributes to mental health issues among young people. While the scope of the legal claims vary, they paint a picture of a company that has hooked children on its platforms using harmful and manipulative tactics.
A 233-page federal complaint alleges that the company engaged in a “scheme to exploit young users for profit” by misleading them about safety features and the prevalence of harmful content, harvesting their data and violating federal laws on children’s privacy. State officials claim that the company knowingly deployed changes to keep children on the site to the detriment of their well-being, violating consumer protection laws. (More)
The states that signed onto the complaint are Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin
Jefferey Jaxen Show Notes:
CNBC: Bill Gates says Covid risks have 'dramatically reduced' but another pandemic is coming
Daily Mail: Next pandemic deemed the 'Big One' could be the most contagious and deadliest disease known to humanity, scientists warn
PNAS: Nipah virus dynamics in bats and implications for spillover to humans
GMWATCH: Daszak forced to step down as lead investigator into pandemic origins
CBC News: Canadian scientist sent deadly viruses to Wuhan lab months before RCMP asked to investigate
NIH: Dose Escalation, Open-Label Clinical Trial to Evaluate Safety, Tolerability and Immunogenicity of a Nipah Virus (NiV) mRNA Vaccine, mRNA-1215, in Healthy Adults
Time Magazine: America Has Reached Peak Therapy. Why Is Our Mental Health Getting Worse?
The Wall Street Journal: States Sue Meta Alleging Harm to Young People on Instagram, Facebook
The Wall Street Journal: Facebook Knows Instagram Is Toxic for Teen Girls, Company Documents Show
The Guardian: Facebook pauses work on Instagram Kids after teen mental health concerns
The Guardian: Ex-Meta employee says his warnings of Instagrams harm to teens were ignored
Twitter/X: Get vaccinated against COVID-19 if pregnant or plan to be
AP News: The US infant mortality rate rose last year. The CDC says it's the largest increase in two decades
Time Magazine: The U.S. Infant Mortality Rate Increased More Last Year Than It Has in Two Decades
CDC: Infant Mortality in the United States: Provisional Data From the 2022 Period Linked Birth/Infant Death File
Oxford Academic: Generating the optimal mRNA for therapy: HPLC purification eliminates immune activation and improves translation of nucleoside-modified, protein-encoding mRNA
I’m sure people noticed humans are glue to their phones THEY CANNOT wait to get a red light while driving without looking at their phones. (SMART PHONES ARE ADDICTIVE)