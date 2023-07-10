Hottest Day Evah!

Do they think we are really so gullible?"

July 6, 2023 by Paul Homewood

“The idea that we know the global temperature today is absurd in itself. But the idea that we actually know what it was on a given day 100 years ago, or 1000 years ago, never mind thousands of years ago is sheer fraud.”

“And the claim that it is hotter now than 5000 years ago is a total lie – there is abundant evidence that it was much warmer then.” (Continue)

12/19/2019 - James Corbett and Marc Morano (Climate Depot)

Show Notes and Sources

James Corbett interviews Marc Morano 12/19/2019

ADAPT 2030: David Dubyne Debunks “Hottest Days” Climate Propaganda

Hottest Days of the Year - Climate Change Deception (David Dubyne) Part 1

Hottest Days of the Year - Climate Change Deception (David Dubyne) Part 2

Tony Heller - RealClimateScience.com

Heartland Institute President James Taylor was on the Ingraham Angle on Fox News last night that the idea that humans are experiencing the hottest weather ever is just ludicious. He also cites data from government weather and climate agencies showing that talk of record drought and floods is also nonsense. In waterways not manipulated by man, Taylor said, there is no increase in flooding from historical data. And areas in the US experiencing "drier-than-normal conditions" have actually decreased.

Introduced by Laura as one of the top environment and energy experts in the country, James Taylor debunked the narrative that humans are causing a "climate crisis" -- as he does on a lot of media.