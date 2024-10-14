Click Here For Complete Report

NOAA Hurricane Field Program 2024 Season

9 October 2024 | ZeroGeoengineering.com | The rebranding of “weather modification” to “weather research” enables government agencies to engage in atmospheric experimentation without ethical or liability constraints. What if weather experimentation is actually contributing to severe storms, death and destruction? After incalculable damage resulting from hurricanes and tornados, people are demanding accountability from alphabet agencies and an end to weather modification.

*For Fiscal Year (FY) 2025, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) proposes a budget of $6,560,975,000 in discretionary appropriations, an increase of $187,891,000 from FY 2024* Source

The 2024 Hurricane Field Program supports NOAA’s Advancing the Prediction of Hurricanes Experiment (APHEX).

Method For Controlling Hurricanes (US20100072297A1)

“A method for controlling hurricanes by raising temperature in the eye and/or in the outflow. Air temperature within the eye and in the outflow of a hurricane is raised by flying scores of jet planes with afterburners in the structure. Small changes in temperature on a large scale bring in large changes in other variables on the smaller scale to change the direction and intensity of the hurricane.”

