Satement by Utah National Guard Chief Warrant Officer II, Duncan J. Searcy

“After COL Dzieciolowski informed me that I was permanently grounded for negative aeromedical adaptability I provided him with several documents. Among these, was a Flying Board Evaluation Initiation Request and a Rebuttal to GEN Boyack’s memorandum to my congressman. According to AR 600-105, a pilot may request that a Flying Board Evaluation be initiated. I look forward to presenting my case to a group of Officers and my Warrant Officer peers.”

COVID-19 Injection is a Biological Weapon

(A) Former Trump Administration Health and Human Services (HHS) Senior Advisor, and epidemiologist, Dr. Paul Alexander, provided an affidavit stating that mRNA nanoparticle injections are biological and technological weapons. Dr. Alexander, a Trump loyalist, provided the affidavit in a new case in the State of Florida. (HERE)

Covid-19 Injection is a Certified Bio-Weapon

(B) Dr. Francis Boyle, the law professor that drafted the 1989 Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act., which passed both houses of Congress unanimously, provided an affidavit that states:

“It is my expert opinion that, COVID-19 nanoparticle injections' or mRNA nanoparticle injections' or `COVID-19 injections meet the criteria of biological weapons and weapons of mass destruction according to Biological Weapons 18 USC § 175; Weapons and Firearms § 790.166 Fla. Stat. (2023)”. (HERE)

The following video with censorship deletions, was posted on Jwtv (Youtube)

Below is the uncensored “X” video pinned to his Profile Page on Dec 8, 2024 (Here)

Documents attached to Searcy’s “X” post on Dec 11, 2024