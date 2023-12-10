Robert Brame is a forensic arborist who specializes in analyzing forest fires, infestations, and other causes of tree decline or destruction. In this report Robert Brame presents certain unusual features of the extensive forest fires in California that he took personal responsibility to investigate.

This video was presented at the Red Pill Expo in Des Moines, Iowa, 8/13/2023.

If Houses Burn but Trees do not, is it Really a Forest Fire?

This is one of the most shocking pieces of citizen journalism that has ever been produced.

His findings are beyond belief - yet, the evidence is undeniable: 90% of them were not forest fires at all.

They were caused by something that boiled water, melted metal and glass, burned cars and trucks nowhere near anything to set them on fire, burned houses to the ground, and yet left trees standing everywhere.

His conclusion, shocking as it may be, is that microwave energy is the most likely source of the destruction.

The mot likely energy that could create these anomalies, is a directed-energy weapon, like those known to have been developed by the US and Chinese military. Seeing the evidence is believing. Posted at Red PIll University

Microwave Satellite Space Weapons

March 26, 2010: Interesting video by Mike Hoffman who was with PNNL at the time.

In a 1978 meeting with Boeing, Mike suggested the downlink to transmit microwave power from a satellite could be weaponized by focusing the microwave RF energy into an area as small as a one square meter. The assumption being that, to be safe for people, the environment and aircraft, the microwave beam from the satellite would need to be widely spread over the earth’s surface so that a large antenna farm would be required to capture the energy for use by PG&E. But the same energy focused to only one square meter could be considered a “weapon”. So this knowledge has been contemplated for decades.

PG&E makes deal for space solar power

California's biggest energy utility announced a deal Monday to purchase 200 megawatts of electricity from a startup company that plans to beam the power down to Earth from outer space, beginning in 2016.

Solaren would generate the power using solar panels in Earth orbit and convert it to radio-frequency transmissions that would be beamed down to a receiving station in Fresno, PG&E said. From there, the energy would be converted into electricity and fed into PG&E's power grid. - Solaren Space Technologies

The present invention relates to power systems, and more particularly, to space-based power systems with free-floating components that can be aligned.

Solaren: Altering Weather Systems - Mitigating Hurricanes

The present invention relates to space-based power systems and, more particularly, to altering weather elements, such as hurricanes or forming hurricanes, using energy generated by a space-based power system.

Space options for tropical cyclone hazard mitigation (Science Direct)

This paper investigates potential space options for mitigating the impact of tropical cyclones on cities and civilians. Ground-based techniques combined with space-based remote sensing instrumentation are presented together with space-borne concepts employing space solar power technology. Two space-borne mitigation options are considered: atmospheric warming based on microwave irradiation and laser-induced cloud seeding based on laser power transfer. Finally technology roadmaps dedicated to the space-borne options are presented, including a detailed discussion on the technological viability and technology readiness level of our proposed systems. Based on these assessments, the space-borne cyclone mitigation options presented in this paper may be established in a quarter of a century.

1958 Race to Warm the Climate with Solar Satellites

(Climate Viewer) The May 25, 1958, issue of The American Weekly ran an article by Frances Leighton using information from Captain Howard T. Orville. The article, in no uncertain terms, described a race to see who would control the earth’s thermometers. The illustration that ran with the piece pictured an ominous looking satellite which could “focus sunlight to melt the ice in frozen harbors or thaw frosted crops — or scorch enemy cities.”

Solaren via Wikipedia

