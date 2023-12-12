Medicine: The Killing Fields (Dr. Sam Bailey)
The medical industry often peddles a catchphrase: primum non nocere or “first do no harm”. Even though most doctors probably believe that they adhere to this ethic, the data shows the opposite.
The medico-pharmaceutical complex operates vast killing fields without anyone blinking an eye. This video highlights how the system is able to cover up its injuries and deaths, while maintaining an impression of “scientific” authority.
Thank you for posting this, I found it very informative and she echoes what a nurse friend of mine has told me. The tests they use and the treatments they provide are worse than the disease itself.