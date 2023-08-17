Maui Update with Eric West at Pohaku Park via Starlink 8/16/23
Paradise Fire recovery personnel on-scene with legal advice to victims
Reporting from Pohaka Park, Eric West passionately pursues a Health and Welfare mission for displaced victims in Lahaina. With Verizon and T-Mobile internet service still off-line, Eric uses a borrowed, commercial grade Starlink device to post updates on his youtube channel.
Kids are amazing at making the best of a bad situation
Donate to LahainaFireFund.com
