STARLINK GOES MOBILE:

Eric West and his son use a borrowed Starlink system to present the geographical landmarks associated with the suspicious firestorm.

Eric drives by the perimeter of Lahaina to show us a newly installed fence surrounding the disaster zone. The fence combined with the NO FLY ZONE suspiciously prohibit drones from doing first amendment detective work. Eric is applying for a waiver so he can provide comprehensive oversight and updates to progress in restoration, as the sense of distrust of Governor Green grows heavier by the day.

Their final stop is to deliver a Starlink system to enable a property manager to begin repairs on damaged homes so displaced families can safely return.

This story highlights the extreme frustration when Cell Tower communications like Verizon falls victim to the same disaster their systems were “allegedly” designed to alleviate.

The “Black Fence” Video from Manual Petitat replaces the original video that was converted to Private" by Eric West unknown reasons.