Maui Officials Order "NO FLY ZONE" over Lahaina as a New Fence Encircles the Crime Scene... Coverup?
Eric West and his son take us on an informative windshield tour of disaster area.
STARLINK GOES MOBILE:
Eric West and his son use a borrowed Starlink system to present the geographical landmarks associated with the suspicious firestorm.
Eric drives by the perimeter of Lahaina to show us a newly installed fence surrounding the disaster zone. The fence combined with the NO FLY ZONE suspiciously prohibit drones from doing first amendment detective work. Eric is applying for a waiver so he can provide comprehensive oversight and updates to progress in restoration, as the sense of distrust of Governor Green grows heavier by the day.
Their final stop is to deliver a Starlink system to enable a property manager to begin repairs on damaged homes so displaced families can safely return.
This story highlights the extreme frustration when Cell Tower communications like Verizon falls victim to the same disaster their systems were “allegedly” designed to alleviate.
The “Black Fence” Video from Manual Petitat replaces the original video that was converted to Private" by Eric West unknown reasons.
Donate to LahainaFireFund.com
News Paradigm is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Why are you raising money through "GoFundMe"? This company refused to deliver $10 million in raised funds for the Canadian truckers during their world attention making convoys occupation of Ottawa. How about GiveSendGo? instead?
What would the official justification be for having a no fly zone?