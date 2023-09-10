What’s Inside EPA’S BLUE Drums?!

Sadly the media has moved on from the Maui massacre but you and I are still on it. One month has passed since the fire and have any of you seen video of a parent or of those who lost their family? Why is this not all over the news? Are we witnessing the greatest suppression of information? Is this not strange? There could be over 1,000 children missing and yet we’re not seeing or hearing anything still? Something is not right.

“I also convene my entire cabinet as a whole of government response. And that response is to increase the number and intensity of extreme weather events"

Things like Hazardous waste being removed by the EPA from Lahaina and being transported to the Gun Range in blue 55 gallon drums… nothing to see here right?

Let’s not forget when the EPA told us that RoundUp was less toxic than coffee.?

Volunteers are now helping to go through the remains of victims’ property.

The American people are on the search for answers and in their quest for the truth, they are discovering many things that seem unusual

John Pelletier is the first non-Hawaiian to lead the police force. As per John's LinkedIn page, he graduated from the FBI National Academy. He’s going to use that FBI training to carefully craft his responses when dealing with the Hawaii State Attorney General's 3rd party investigation that is under way.

Speaking of the FBI, they have now released a verified list of the unaccounted people form the Maui fire . Same chemicals in East Palestine train derailment are now being used in Maui

If you think weather modification is yet another conspiracy, you may be in for a shock after hearing this.

Nick Sortor said “Hey Senators and Congressmen: you’ve had literally the past FIVE WEEKS off work. How about getting back to work and sending REAL relief aid to Maui now?!

Ukraine can wait.”

After hearing another billion just was sent across the world over to Ukraine, people are starting to do the math

Wall Street Apes said,

“The amount of money the Joe Biden Administration authorized for Ukraine yesterday could have given $140,119.76 to each of the Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii victims… But of course, it’s going to Ukraine. 6uild 6ack 6etter”

An unfrozen Mitch McConnell says that Biden "has been too slow" in giving more aide to Ukraine. “

Karine Jean-Pierre says it "was planned" for Biden to abruptly leave yesterday's Medal of Honor ceremony before it was over just in time to miss the “prayer”.