MAUI: Lahaina Fire Disaster - What the Government Doesn't Want You to See
Eric West chronicles immediate aftermath of the Lahaina fire disaster with historic videos.
Eric West and son Provide the Very First Video Report on Lahaina Fire Disaster 8/8
Lahaina Town Fire Video Footage video from August 8th 6:35PM
Witness Report: Police Claimed They Were Under Orders to Block Evacuation From Lahaina Firestorm causing victims to abandon their cars to seek safety in the ocean.
PART 1 of 3 - Immediately After Lahaina Town Maui Fire -The Video Government Doesn’t Want You to See
PART 2 of 3 - Behind the Barb Wire Fence -What Government Doesn’t Want You to See
PART 3 of 3 - House to House 4K Video Footage Lahaina Town Maui Fire #LFG
Lahaina Fire Fund Donations
https://www.gofundme.com/f/ck787b-lahaina-fire-help
News Paradigm is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.