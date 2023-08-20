MAUI - LAHAINA: Eric West 8/18 disaster update
Still no cell serve for victims in affected area. Incompetence rules as Governor Green continues to duck action and responsibility.
ERIC WEST - Most Recent Information on Maui - Lahaina disaster as of August 18, 2023 - Maui- Lahaina Wildfire Message for Governor Josh Green and Mayor Bissen Update: August 18th #LFG
Maui Disaster Help and Support Website Now installed - https://mauilfg.org/
Still no reliable Cell communication. Fiber-optic resources were burned.
Ominous fence installed around Lahaina firestorm damage area with FAA "NO FLY ZONE" in force with no stated justification
Coincidence? - Special powers enacted recently to allow Hawaii Governor Josh Green ability to override certain regulatory codes for 2 months following a natural disaster
Eric West confrontation with "triggered" resident outraged by invasion of privacy by “curiosity tourists” with cameras in neighborhood offering cell phone service and view of Lahaina disaster.
🙏🏻 Thank you
Holy Hannah is all I can say…although I am considered one of the plagued peoples…(unvaxxed and see covid diffently as I do climate change compared to how it is being sold)…would the peoples if Maui go along with this?