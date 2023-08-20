Maui Disaster Help and Support Website Now installed - https://mauilfg.org/

Still no reliable Cell communication. Fiber-optic resources were burned.

Ominous fence installed around Lahaina firestorm damage area with FAA "NO FLY ZONE" in force with no stated justification

Coincidence? - Special powers enacted recently to allow Hawaii Governor Josh Green ability to override certain regulatory codes for 2 months following a natural disaster