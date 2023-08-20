MAUI: John Durkin 5-Part Video Series of Lahaina Inferno and Aftermath
Part 5 added on 8/26/2023 successfully disambiguates speculations and rumors
Recommend viewing PART 4 first to see a spectacular DRONE view of Lahaina fire damage and overlook of the bay. Parts 1, 2 and 3 may benefit by increasing viewing speed to 2 times normal.
John Durkin - Lahaina Firestorm Part 1. Devastation from Wahikuli along Front Street
John Durkin - Lahaina Firestorm Part 2. Devastation along Kiawe Street (Bypass)
John Durkin - Lahaina Firestorm Part 3. Devastation above Wahikuli Terrace and Cane Haul Road
John Durkin - Lahaina Firestorm Part 4. Drone Footage of Lahaina Firestorm Centers near Kiawe Street
John Dukin - Lahaina Firestorm Part 5. Makai to Mauka, Lahaina Town is Devastated.
Subject: Subject: OPERATION INCINERATE LAHAINA
OPERATION TORCH CANADA: THIS IS THE BIG ONE FOR 2023
There’s obviously much more to OPERATION INCINERATE LAHAINA which will be covered in a subsequent exposé.
— Veteran Intelligence Analyst & Former U.S. Military Officer...
MO of Pyroterrorism
Weaponized SMART Meters Exploding Homes,
Stores and Office Buildings
Weaponized SMART Vehicles So They Exploded Like Bombs
Specific EMFs Disseminated from Cellphone Towers
Microwave Weapons (i.e. DEW) Operating from
GWEN Towers and Microwave Towers.
Localized mini-EMPs Set Off by Remote Facilities.
Directed Energy Weapons (e.g. Lasers) Fired
from Drones, Satellites, Air Force Aircraft and Naval Ships.
Arsonists Disguised as Police Officers, Firefighters
and Other First Responders.
Fire-starting Incendiary Devices such as
Plastic Sphere Dispensers routinely
used for Controlled Burns.
Miniature Drone Flamethrowers Operated
by Remote by U.S. Military Personnel.
Gross Intentional Mismanagement of
Parks, Forests, Grasslands & Brush.
Deliberately Overloaded Power Lines (Under
Hawaii Electric Management)
Sabotaged Power Lines and Exploding Transformers
by Gladio Agents.
Various Chemical Geoengineering Programs,
Weather Modification Techniques &
Climate Engineering Technologies
The Lahaina Scheme:
Then there are the specific measures and means by which the harbor town of Lahaina was both set up and devastated via various highly effective “means and measures”.
ENERGY DIRECTED WEAPONS (DEWs)
HUMAN ARSON
POWER LINES
TRANSFORMERS that exploded like BOMBS
CHEMTRAILS — the day the attacks happened, Lahaina was sprayed with a low layering of chemtrails — ALUMINUM, BARIUM, NANO PARTICLES that can exploded along with 5G DIRECTED RADIATION MICROWAVES or DIRECT ENERGY WEAPONS or TRANSFORMER = EXPLOSIONS THAT ACT AS ELECTRICAL BOMBS.
The DEEP STATE ordered POLICE to close down roads and barricades and block the people trying to escape.
The WATER was INTENTIONALLY SHUT OFF BY KALEO who was ORDERED NOT TO RELEASE WATER.
WARNING SIRENS to be turned off through the city and island.
The elites OFF the island were WARNED IN ADVANCE and left the city.
Source: State of the Nation
Maui Massacre Investigation Team
Conclusion
Lahaina will go down in history as Hawaii’s false flag, “9/11” terror attack.
It was a conspicuous inside job from start to finish, just like the false flag terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.
“False flag” in this particular case because Mother Nature is getting blamed along with a bunch of grossly incompetent and criminally negligent officials, instead of NATO and the U.S. Military.
Of course, the military brass and their highly trained terrorists are only the executioners who dutifully carry out the orders of their masters.
For those who doubt that OPERATION TORCH MAUI was a meticulously planned and highly organized Gladio-style, false flag, black operation perpetrated by the U.S. Intelligence Community in collusion with the U.S. Military, please check out these 4 exposés and their accompanying photo-documentaries to grasp the patently obvious MO.
OPERATION TORCH CANADA: THIS IS THE BIG ONE FOR 2023
OPERATION TORCH CALIFORNIA: NWO Pyro-terrorists Geoengineering Massive Firestorms, Triggering Wildfires with DEWs (Photos)
OPERATION TORCH GREECE: Another Nation Targeted With Geoengineered Wildfire Terrorism & DEW Attacks (Photos)
OPERATION TORCH AUSTRALIA: A Special Report on the Geoengineered Firestorms and DEW-triggered Arson Fires
They say that the reason US-MIL hasn't setup offshore hospital ships to help over-loaded MAUI med is that lov gov ZOG hasn't requested
But OCCAMS razor says that the SAME MIL who burnt the place to the ground offering assistance to the victims, just might be problematic.
For now FEMA&BATF experts at covering up GOV crimes on USA soil are involved, I can just imagine if all the victims were on NAVY vessels and people started talking, everybody in the MIL knows what they did;
Best to keep the MIL ppl, far away from their victims
LOOSE LIP SINK GOV OPS