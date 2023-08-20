MAUI: Geoengineering Watch, Dane Wigington Describes How High Winds Were Engineered to Torch Lahaina

USA Watchdog - Dane Wigington Claims no DEW weapons needed. The engineered high pressure area to the north created a “bellows effect” of 80 mph winds to supply additional oxygen that created many times the heat of an otherwise organic fire.

A blacksmith uses a bellows to deliver a constant supply of oxygen to the fire. This helps with the combustion process and allows for higher temperature fires. Hot enough to heat iron to the point that it can be molded and manipulated to create all sorts of objects.

Wigington says weird and deadly weather events are going to intensify. Wigington points out millions of acres are burning in Northern Canada, while California and the Western U.S. brace for a huge hurricane coming from the Pacific Ocean.

It looks like somebody wanted Lahaina burned to the ground no matter how many people had to die.

Wigington contends,

“We have the disaster capitalists trying to profit off any cataclysm, but I would argue the stakes are much, much more grave. These people know that the planet’s life support system is failing. They should know because they are a party to bringing us to this dark place. There are much bigger powers in play. . . .Climate engineering is a covert weapon because they can bring populations to their knees without the population ever realizing they are under assault. They mire populations in difficulty, and that makes them easier to control. . . . Climate engineering is far to dignified a term. This is weather warfare. We at GeoEngineeringWatch.org are focused on the biggest hole in the bottom of the boat. Whatever people are worried about, political theater or whatever concern they have, none of it will matter if we continue on the current course. I mean, in the very near term, none of it will matter.”

Wigington says more and more people are waking up to the dire problems that weather engineering is causing. If there is a critical mass of awakening, many lives could be saved, and at least part of the planet’s life support system can be salvaged. Wigington says,