MattyD is a resourceful skeptic who hangs out on 153News.net however his frustration with the system is embellished with the curse of NY language.

State Sponsored Terrorism - Media Foreknowledge of Mass Shooting in Lewiston Maine

A custom Google search initiated on 10/26/23 at 0530 HRS, ET yielded several "Lewiston, Maine" Mass shooting articles that were pre-dated by 1 to 4 days before the event reportedly occurred. This is a forensic technique for citizen investigators since many of these mass shootings are manufactured as government sponsored terrorism and/or FEMA exercises.

The custom Google search by date revealed foreknowledge because the story was uploaded into the News media servers 1 to 4 days ahead of the event, waiting for the story to be triggered by fake news MSM actors on the 25th.

The Purported date of the shooting was the evening of Oct. 25th, so the custom search parameters were set to return only results for dates between Oct first through Oct 24th for "Lewiston Main Shooting". So the search would end one day prior to the shooting.

Most results came back reporting the article was uploaded to the media server 1-2 days before the shooting, however 2 search results revealed the story was in the system 4 days prior to the purported “mass shooting”.

Amazingly, GALVNEWS reported 2 days before the shooting that Biden had been notified: (Source)

"Gov. Janet Mills released a statement echoing instructions for people to shelter. She said she had been briefed on the situation and will remain in close contact with public safety officials..."President Joe Biden spoke by phone to Mills and the state's Senate and House members, offering “full federal support in the wake of this horrific attack,” a White House statement said."

Screen-shots from Oct 26 revealing 8 instances of media foreknowledge by one to 4 days prior to the event.

Anyone can reproduce these finding by performing a custom Google search by date - beginning Oct 1st and ending Oct 24th.

(1 Day before shooting) HERE

MAIN HEALTH Statement on Lewiston Shooting



(1 Day before shooting) HERE

At least 16 dead in Maine mass killing and police hunt for the shooter as residents take shelter. Police say at least 16 people are dead after a man opened fire at a bar and a bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine, and police are searching for a person of interest who is a trained firearms instructor (Biden Notified)



(1 Day before shooting) Reddit Post HERE - Another Mass Shooting in America

(1 Day before shooting) HERE

US: At Least 22 Dead, Dozens Injured At Mass Shootings In Lewiston, Maine



(1 Day before shooting) HERE

Massive manhunt underway for shooter; at least 16 dead, official says



(4 Days before shooting) HERE

APTOPIX Maine Shooting - At least 16 dead in Maine mass killing and police hunt for the shooter as residents take shelter. Police say at least 16 people are dead after a man opened fire at a bar and a bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine, and police are searching for a person of interest who is a trained firearms instructor.



(4 Days before shooting) HERE

At least 16 Killed in Maine Mass Shooting



