Earth's magnetic north pole is now moving into one of the largest known super volcano systems on Earth. What could result from this and is there a cause for concern?

Will Earth's Magnetic Field cause this Super Volcano to Explode?

Gakkel Ridge is a mid-ocean spreading center in the north arctic ocean, and home to one of the largest known supervolcanoes on our planet. Interestingly, Earth's magnetic north pole began moving from its location over Canada towards Siberia over the past 100 years, accelerating rapidly in the 1990's, and the trajectory of its movement has it passing directly through the Gakkel supervolcano zone over the next 25 years or so. Earth's magnetic pole in the northern hemisphere is where energy flows into our planet, especially during space weather events like solar coronal mass ejection impacts and geomagnetic storms, and observational evidence in addition to cutting edge geophysics suggests that a link exists between solar activity and earthquake and volcanic activity here on Earth. In this context the North magnetic pole being situated directly over Gakkel supervolcano is a very large unknown, and worth exploring in greater detail, which we will do in this video.