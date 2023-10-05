Lying Media Propagandists Falsely Claim Putin's Ukraine Invasion Had Nothing To Do With NATO
As a NATO official admits the alliance motivated Russia to invade Ukraine, video creator Matt Orfalea shows how often we were told the war was "not about NATO"
Video Compilation by Matt Orphalea YOUTUBE
Posted by ZEROHEDGE HERE
Also posted by MATT TAIBBI at RACKET NEWS HERE
Link HERE
“So he (Putin) went to war to prevent NATO, more NATO, close to his borders. He has got the exact opposite. He has got more NATO presence in eastern part of the Alliance and he has also seen that Finland has already joined the Alliance and Sweden will soon be a full member.“ - (Jens Stoltenberg)
Complete Transcript 9/7/2023 HERE
