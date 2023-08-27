LOCKDOWNS and MASK MANDATES SET to RETURN as PLANDEMIC TYRANNY 2.0
In response, a counter-terrorism organization called NATIONAL AMERICAN RENAISSANCE MOVEMENT (ARM) has a plan to fight back.
The HIGHWIRE: Lockdowns and Masks Return as Alleged "new Variants" Threaten Return of Tyranny Under Pandemic 2.0
Mass media is calling for the reinstitution of COVID restrictions due to new variants, with no conversation about the efficacy or the harm they’ve caused.
Jefferey Jaxen connects all the dots predicting another “plague” of Tyranny as Plandemic 2.0.
Dr. Ana Dr. Mihalcea, attorney David Meiswinkle and Dr. Joseph Sansone discuss the war on humanity and their exhaustive efforts to ban and outlaw Covid "JABS" (injections) in all 50 states.
"Jabs" is the colloquial term used to describe the Covid-19 bioweapon injections which masquerade as "vaccines" but are deliberately designed to kill and maim humanity worldwide, in the elitist's neo-colonial attempt at massive depopulation and DNA transformation of the remaining human species.
The National American Renaissance Movement (ARM) is a fact-based counter-terrorism movement intended to empower the average citizen with knowledge rather than MEDIA Programming
Join the National American Renaissance Movement to help take our nation back (HERE)
Dr. Merly Nass Delivers Psychopathic Agenda-2030 Plan to EU
