Like Covid EVENT 201, an EVENT "FIRE-01" Was Held as Predictive Programming for the Lahaina Holocaust
Have you noticed how meetings on Disaster Planning usually predict the next planned disaster?
The enormous amount of black fencing arrived suspiciously fast. We need an FOIA request to find out when the fence was ordered and when it arrived in order to rule-out foreknowledge.
SOURCE: WND
WATCH: James Woods makes unnerving prediction about Hawaiian fire aftermath
Videos Provided by “Hustle Bitch” Youtube