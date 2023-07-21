Researcher, Mona Alexis Pressley provides a 35 part video series to expose the 2017 Las Vegas, Route-91 Festival shooting as an elaborate government sponsored terrorist event that relied on taxpayer resources provided by the US military. For the record, Wikipedia is widely recognized as a CIA supervised resource and provides the government's false narrative of events.

Pressley was also involved in exposing 9/11 and the 2012 Sandy Hook incident as previous acts of State Sponsored Terrorism - https://archive.is/S6O6M

Nashville may be worse than Hollywood. Aldean left his wife and kids for a young cheer-leader. Close scrutiny on his ear rings and tattoos suggests he’s a left-leaning operative in a cowboy hat. The “small town” tune was not written by Aldean. The song’s theme seems like a nudge to foment a civil war extending to small American communities as WEF leaders plan to build 15 minute cities for the remaining 200 million people on planet earth.

This is the Agenda 2030, neo-Feudalist plan for our New World Order.

NPR Reports: Jason Aldean's - "Try That In A Small Town" becomes a political controversy - Pulled from Country Music Television (CMT)

LAS VEGAS 01 - FORENSIC ANIMATION. REFLECTIONS, BRASS AND EYEWITNESS TRUST

https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=93B8WNX57R4A

Forensic Animation Reflections Brass and Eyewitness Trust. My first Vegas video. I thought we were looking for multiple shooters

LAS VEGAS 02 - THE CROWD, MEDIA TRUST, VIDEO ANALYSIS, AN ON THE GROUND REPORT

https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=R4RAG265S96X

First simulation of a 22,000 crowd, first sight of "The Director", and the police radio calls of other shootings along the strip and the crazy "Security Guard" situation at the Howard Johnson motel

LAS VEGAS 03 - TWO ROOMS WITH TWO VIEWS

https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=SGAGHSDAY7AA

Review of crowd size, and first 3D models of 32-135 and 32-134

LAS VEGAS 04 - STATISTICS, CRIME SCENE REVIEW, TRANSPONDERS, RAZZIES

https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=GRYXXK64744H

Comparing Stephen Paddocks achievement to D-Day, trying to work out firing positions from 32-135, explaining transponders vs RADAR, The acting in that Taxi, the puzzle pieces start to come together.

LAS VEGAS 05 - THANKS, THE VOICE, WINDOWS, EXERCISE, ASTTP

https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=RBKMDA9W5HM2

First video with narration. Testing tough windows, How training exercises seem to "go live"...a lot, ASTTP, the Active Shooter training doc from Homeland Security.

LAS VEGAS 06 - DEBUNKING HELICOPTERS, PREMONITIONS, GRASS, QAUTION.

https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=X8R6HBAXH6W4

Having a look at some of the helicopter ideas. How the event was predicted in different ways, Everyone we see falling down, did so on the AstroTurf. Caution about being a herd animal.

LAS VEGAS 07 - INTRODUCTION, CIRCLES, RADIOS, PRISONERS, WHIRLYBIRDS

https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=3AHO8RN1D3OA

Personal Intro, School lesson on following the herd, Time to respond on the various other shooting reports, Were the people at other casinos being protected or contained? Slapping down some of the goofy helicopter crowd.

LAS VEGAS 08 - PANIC, MR. CASUAL, DEJA VU, GRACE UNDER PRESSURE, TWISTED ANIMATOR

https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=OKB279AM2797

A look at human panic. Some very cool customers and pretending in the background. The Two different, but almost the same, takes, from the "48th floor". How to look cool, when getting shot at. First crack at a full theory.

LAS VEGAS 09 - MR 2CASUAL, BAD ACTING, LRAD

https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=MA258A233X68

Another look at facing gunfire, Country music fans vs the military. Rubber dummy in Yellow Wheelbarrow, more on the ground reports, heading South of the Mandalay Bay. Sound systems that may have been used.

LAS VEGAS 10 - RESEARCH, REVELATIONS

https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=MS4U6OX39X73

A look at more videos, very cool customers, twirling Hats. Super Man from Cali, pronounces over 20 dead, rescues more, goes in with SWAT, delivers 2 babies, takes in the Britney show, First look at Army Moulage trucks seen on-site. A look at HSEEP, Homeland Security doc, that details large-scale training exercises.

LAS VEGAS 11- CONCLUSIONS

https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=5WA4UY3ORR8X

A detailed look at a very fake scene. Why was Fox news pushed back? Obvious is obvious. Fox used the Army Moulage trucks as an interview backdrop, they knew! A look at the Smith-Mundt Act and the legal "obligation" of TV news, to broadcast the truth.

LAS VEGAS 12 - UPDATES, PAPERWORK, MOTIVE, WATCHERS, FEATURE

https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=GDAXW28RMAXU

A look at recently released photos of room 32-135. Are they dancing around official paperwork? "Q" Was the motive for Vegas a deep state plot to repeal the 2nd Amendment as part of a wider plan to weaken the United States? Odd YTube account activity...FEATURE: MOVIE TRAILER for The Las Vegas Incident....!!!!

LAS VEGAS 13 - REMINDER, INTRODUCTIONS, CRASH COURSE IN BRAIN SURGERY, STRIPES

https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=3ONW7HHBRWKW

LAS VEGAS 14 - 134, SMASHING, QLV, VIDS MIA

https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=DG8YM9MSMN8B

Comparing CSI photos to digital model of 32-134, Simulations of breaking windows; where did all the glass go?? Is "Q" trying to tell us that Vegas was fake? On the street interviews by a cameraman who seems to know how long the event will go on.

LAS VEGAS 15 - PREVIEW OF COMING ATTRACTIONS

https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=2SADH4AM3WRD

Does what it says on the tin. Fanfare for the Common Man

LAS VEGAS 16 - THE BUILD (WIP)

https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=U8436S6XY796

A quick look at progress on the 3D Venue Model. A look at the recently released video, allegedly of Stephen Paddock at the Mandalay Bay. Real life CPR vs "CPR" on a TOMManikin with an internal bleeding reservoir.

LAS VEGAS 17 - RECORD, FIREWORKS, TIMELINES, EXTREMES

https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=16NRB596MANH

The missing upload....17.....nothing to do with 17/Q just a ....er...coincidence, that I missed this one. Here we start placing the videos on a timeline to see When, during the attack, a particular video was taken. And in the Extremes section, we talk about the idea it was supposed to be worse, and we see the pale faces ...

LAS VEGAS 18 - HISTORY, MORE TIMELINES, TALKING PICTURES, IN THE SHADOWS, COLOURED TAPE

https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=6KUMY4O49BW1

Personal "Mass Casualty" experience. More timeline video comparisons. Recognising people in the videos and photos. What is going on in the background? What is with all the colored tape?

LAS VEGAS 19 - MONOLOGUE, UNDER FIRE, STATE OF THE UNION, MODELS AND MIRRORS

https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=4GNGNR8H12K1

Destiny calling? Seem to be getting a lot of flak, and you don't get flak until you are over the target. President Trump breezes past Vegas in the SOTU Address. The taxi drivers filming and driving skills, explained. 3 Arms ;o) Boom

LAS VEGAS 20: LOOSE ENDS, ACTION SCENES, CROSSING THE T'S, TOMM AND TAMI

https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=OWU14XBRKRRB

Viewer observations, A very suspect scene filmed on the Strip, Autopsy Reports reviewed by licensed Private Investigator and a Forensic Pathologist. Goofy attempts to explain official fairy-tale. TOMManikins explained. Tactical Operations manikins that breathe, bleed and talk.

LAS VEGAS 21 - TRAINING DAY, FIJI

https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=6SNH6OKB8YX9

A commentary on some of the recently released Body Camera footage....and that Fiji Water Bottle. The current administration knew this bullshit was going to happen....infiltrated and wrecked the plan....Now it is a foot race, can they prolong this bullshit long enough to get Trump out of office, or are these people so stupid that they think they will get away with it anyway? We live in interesting times. Don't you dare let go of the 2ndA, the World is counting on you.

Las Vegas 22 - Time Stamps

https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=R349AA12ADR2

Caught them in a lie. A scene TOTALLY FABRICATED the next day...

LAS VEGAS 23 - SNIPERS, FIT

https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=4K9U7XDD72GK

Dummy, Q Vegas Pic. Water. How far would they go to make this seem real? A look at the FIT report.

Las Vegas 24 - Witness

https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=9UAO1R3XXXB3

A look at some of the -scripts- Witness statements, from the Las Vegas Incident, and some thoughts on what was really supposed to happen.

Las Vegas 25 - Body Cam Venue View

https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=735AGH277RHX

Doh! No wonder Lombardo did not want those body cam videos released. Bwahahahaha

This should be interesting.

Las Vegas 26 - Channel News Too. An invite to the party

https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=XW97GOWB4DK7

LAS VEGAS 27 - THE FIASCO UNFOLDS

https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=3169BD97553A

HDRCFXCornwall shows problems with pictures and official stories.

Las Vegas 28 - Physics Fuel Tanks

https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=XMUONBB1GRW5

HDRCFXCornwall's next video in the Las Vegas Shooting covers the Fuel Tanks at the airport.

Las Vegas 29 - Hello Everyone (Loose Casino Chips)

https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=XW5H111NS299

Las Vegas 29 Hello Everyone (Loose Casino Chips) research and videos were created by HDRCFXCornwall, a very talented investigator, and video analysis expert. He has given permission to post his videos. These are worth watching. There are over 30 videos in the collection.

LAS VEGAS 30 - KABOOOM

https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=XUYNHN2MH8R8

I hope many of the other investigators will now see the shocking truth, and focus their efforts in the right direction. No Attack Helicopters, Saudi Arabian Snipers, Multiple gunmen or old men in their hotel rooms. We got had, it is as simple as thatâ€¦look if you dare, but brace yourself, for the truth.

LAS VEGAS 31- OBVIOUS

https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=AO2732WSGM9K

Just some weekly observations. YouTubeDing, Container Excuses

LAS VEGAS 32 - BULLITS, LIFE ECHO

https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=WW3N943NKD1X

Their turn to start answering. With every word, they dig the hole deeper.

What do you think these clowns will try next? Random clones, in identical clothes, treating the dead, at different locations, during the same burst of gunfire?

LAS VEGAS 33 - 33 SECONDS

https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=D5N91YD1XBOR

A clip pulled apart and a message. This is the last video. Please take the time to email HDRCFXCornwall or donate for all his hard work. What a genius this man is! Thank-you HDRCFXCornwallfor all you did!

LAS VEGAS 34 - EXTREME THEORY

https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=N13UY1HH8A9Y

My Theory. I didn't plan this, its just an idea my head came up with, we want to be considered, as I for one, don't "know" a damn thing.

LAS VEGAS 35 - 5129 REASONS, CONFESSION, PFFFF, Q HDRCFXCornwall

https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=4S9OY5GBRM99

Hello Everyone, this should do it.....and we need a new comment section anyway.

