This recent video posted by “Hustle Bitch” (Youtube) was in threat of being taken down so it’s re-uploaded here and Rumble. The segment showing evidence of secret transport of children to a Maui airport is confirmed by a video showing school buses parked on the field. Video Report of the missing school buses is reported HERE

Considering long buses can seat 72 students those 12 missing buses can account for up to 864 missing children. This does not include the 2 missing short buses bringing the total capacity to over 900 souls.

In this next video an alleged secret service whistleblower used his camera to reveal school buses parked at an undisclosed military airport in Maui. He ends the video by showing us a Billboard just outside the base that advertises a service for ADOPTING TEENS. (adoptuskids.org)

But it’s not just teens.

Adoption services include children (boys and girls) as young as “8 years old or younger” HERE

The plot thickens when buses reportedly make rounds to pick up children on the morning of August 8th but never drop them off at school. Instead, the first video at top shows a segment there school buses are exiting Lahaina, perhaps on a “field trip” to the undisclosed air force base.

Were the children diverted to a local airport for covert evacuation by traffickers?

Video Credit goes to Collective Minds RUMBLE

Considering long buses can seat 72 students, those 12 missing buses can account for up to 864 missing children. This does not include the 2 missing short buses bringing the total capacity to over 900 souls.

An augmented theory suggests that whole families were covertly evacuated before the fire came to Lahaina. This could explain why so few parents are pleading for the location of their “missing” children.

The new and highly suspicious and FBI “schooled” police chief, John Pelletier is perfect for such an operation with his experience in mass casualty coverups from his tour in Las Vegas, Route-91 massacre - a PsyOp of Crisis actors and stooges that took place just down the street from TRUMP’s International Hotel

Hustle Bitch Rush Transcript

Oprah JUST Responded! “The World Has To Apologize” for Maui Fire Massacre

Potentially thousands of Children remain missing in maui and the survivors there are fighting to survive each and every day. The US is sending our taxpayer money overseas, the border is under attack and it feels like all hell is breaking loose. But…. for the Vice President of the United States…. It’s celebration time.

Sadly Kamala’s party had to come to end so that she should could briefly compare all of the tragedies the US has encountered

President Joe Biden wasn’t even at Kamala’s party but still somehow managed to run out of batteries and announced that he’s ready for bed

Joe Biden became the first US President to SKIP attendance from all official #911Anniversary ceremonies that took place in the USA. The White House provided a very solid explanation for him playing hooky

President Biden said he remembers standing at ground zero on Sept 12th., 2001 Joe Biden was actually in Washington, DC on that day

Joe Biden seems a little confused about that day and also displayed more of that confusion during his recent press conference in Vietnam

However…Biden did kick off his 9/11 anniversary speech with a joke

Many people are looking back at internet archives and realizing that one person (Donald Trump) may have been right and actually predicted a major catastrophic event before it took place.

Focusing on Maui now, It has been over a MONTH and the public just has to accept that there will be no answers as to where the children of Maui are.

Joe Rogan and Tulsi Gabbard spoke about the US government screwing over the residents of Maui to take their land.

Since The Media is silencing the voices of the Lahaina Fire Victims, it’s only right we take a moment to hear what just a few of them have to say.

The footage I’m about to show you has yet to be confirmed as to the actual location but it appears that Maui Police Officers are refusing to let Lahaina Fire Victims onto their OWN LAND.

Oprah Winfrey JUST Responded to the negative backlash she’s received after asking for cash-strapped Americans to fork over their money

Nick Sorter said “There are two types of billionaires in this world: One is @elonmusk who’s shipped over *650* Starlink internet kits to 40+ organizations across Maui in order to re-connect victims. The other is "Oprah" who’s funneling money into one of her organizations from middle class folks on social media.

I haven’t met a SINGLE person here on Maui that’s gotten a dime from Oprah, but I’ve met dozens that’ve benefiting TREMENDOUSLY from @SpaceX’s internet connection.

Is it too much to ask Oprah, who owns over 2,200 acres on Maui, to step up?

If anyone’s received anything from Oprah personally please let me know! I’d love to speak with you.

On a previous video, we discussed the mystery of the missing school buses. Well, I’m about to show you an update on those school buses. This video and the account that uploaded it have both been removed from the internet already.

Joey Mannarino tweeted: Biden just announced $6 BILLION for Iran. He’s negotiating a $24 BILLION aid package for Ukraine. Those Maui families are still trying to make it on $700 a household, though. The only way to benefit from American tax dollars is to NOT be American.

A Retired Fire Captain who spent 33 years working as a Firefighter provided his expert analysis of the Fire in Maui and the similarity to the Paradise California fire

Senator John Fetterman had quite the reaction after hearing the announcement of President Joe Biden's impeachment inquiry.

Kevin McCarthy was the #1 trending topic on Twitter/X after the House Speaker announced the impeachment inquiry of Joe Biden: The question now being asked…"Is Kevin going to follow through?"

Chuck Schumer says the impeachment inquiry into Biden is "absurd" and is a "witch hunt".

Representative Matt Gaetz threatened to remove Speaker McCarthy if he fails to allow Biden's impeachment inquiry.

Earlier this week, Kevin McCarthy’s office was stormed by some unwelcome visitors

Senator Elizabeth Warren Is Demanding the Pentagon Investigate Elon Musk. Warren wants the Pentagon and Congress to investigate SpaceX and Elon Musk because he refused to escalate the Ukraine War.

Disclaimer: I am not a CPA, lawyer or financial planner. The material in these videos is not to be interpreted as tax, legal, financial or other advice and may be outdated or inaccurate; it is your duty to check all the details on your own. This is a Youtube video for entertainment purposes ONLY. If you need advice, please contact a trained CPA, lawyer, financial planner or the correct professional. Linked items may create a financial benefit for this channel. Any use of other media is by fair-use or license only.