Kevin Ryan is EXPOSING the truth around the 9/11 hijackers and they don’t like it

Who is really responsible for the 9/11 attacks? Does the story we've been sold actually hold up under a microscope? Our next guest says not even close and he’s been exposing the truth around the 9/11 hijackers and they the official story doesn’t add up.

Kevin Ryan is the foremost authority on what happened that day as Editor of the Journal of 9/11 Studies, a board member of the International Center for 9/11 Justice. You can read his work here:

Another Nineteen: Investigating Legitimate 9/11 Suspects

Were the crimes of September 11, 2001, solely the work of Osama bin Laden and 19 troubled young Arabs — or were more powerful people involved? Based on a decade of investigation, Kevin Ryan, the longtime editor of the Journal of 9/11 Studies, offers an evidence-based analysis of 19 other suspects.

Originally published in 2013, Another Nineteen is now being republished here to provide easier access to this landmark book and to bring renewed attention to the increasingly urgent question of who perpetrated the crimes of 9/11.

The book will be republished in groups of two or three chapters from August to October 2023. HERE

