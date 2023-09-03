Karen Kingston's First Interview Following Close Calls in Mexico (10/2/23)
Karen Interviews with Mike Adams to explain confusing and mysterious events of the past month.
Karen Kingston Substack
Posted without comment except to say she appears to be rested and back on her game
This "interview" was basically over in about 15 minutes, max. Other than that, she just kept repeating herself, which is concerning to me. Something is going on behind the scenes that she doesn't want to talk about, but hints at continually. This entire episode is highly strange to me, and I'm not buying all of it right now. I am no fan of Robert Malone and wouldn't put anything past him, and she was terrified, sleep deprivation notwithstanding. As a woman, my "Spidey's" were up, let me tell you. I pray she finds peace and at least some degree of closure with all of this, whatever it is. Thanks for posting the interview, Harold. I wouldn't have caught it otherwise.
Harold, thanks for posting this. Shouldn't the date be 9/2/23, though?