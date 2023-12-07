Karen Kingston: Pfizer Never Had Legal Immunity. It was a PsyOp
Interview with Stew Peters
"Pfizer paid for the studies themselves. Pfizer owns the intellectual property. Pfizer made their mRNA a trade secret. Pfizer owns the manufacturing. Pfizer is completely liable." - Karen Kingston
Karen Kingston is back with Stew to talk about the new lawsuit Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed against Pfizer for fraudulent marketing practices. Go to her Substack and support it HERE
