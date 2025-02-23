ZIONISM is a ROTHSCHILD BANKER’S PLAN - NOT the BIBLICAL SACRED JEWISH RELIGION

Zionist Banker Influence: Rothschild Blvd, Tel Aviv

NEWARAB: As chairman of Yad Hanadiv, the Rothschild family foundation in Israel, he oversaw substantial contributions to Israeli institutions, including the Knesset, Supreme Court, and the National Library of Israel: The Israeli Parliament building was built and donated by the Rothschild family, the Supreme Court building of Israel was also a donation from the family; while Yad Hanadiv has been instrumental in the development of the National Library of Israel, which the late Jacob died before he could see inaugurated.

The War of 1812

The currency contest between Hamilton’s national bank (chartered in 1791) and Jefferson’s ideas of public money continued for the next several years. The charter for the national bank was not renewed in 1811 because the bank “wound up largely under foreign (British) ownership and control. (Two thirds of the bank ended up under British control.) When congress voted to close it, the Rothschilds stepped up to the plate because public money was, and still is, as anathema to the international bankers. Nathan Mayer Rothschild said, “Teach those impudent Americans a lesson. Bring them back to colonial status". And: “Either the application for the renewal of the charter is granted, or the United States will find itself in a most disastrous war. Nathan Rothschild got his war and his bank: the second Bank of the United States in 1816. Nathan had learned something from his father, Mayer Amschel Rothschild, (aka Bauer) whose most famous quote is, “Let me issue and control a nation’s money, and I care not who writes its laws."

Russia is only a threat to the British Empire as the Bank of England continues to hold the USA as a virtual colony following the war of 1812 that enforced Rothschild’s private banking over public financing. It seems likely the British Empire will ultimately fall as the last iteration of the Roman Empire that crucified Jesus Christ.

Zionist Israel was created to be the guardian of the Rothschild bankers' interest in middle-east oil and energy resources. The instrument of deception was the Balfour declaration addressed to Lord Rothschild who was a wealthy banker in 1917. This four years after the Federal Reserve Act of 1913 that illegally estabished private banking in the US plus additional legislation “ratified” to illegally collect income taxes from American workers.

The Balfour Declaration used trick wording to suggest that a Jewish "homeland" be established as a “national home”, suggesting statehood. When the Zionists migrated to Palestine they violently displaced the local Palestinian population in order to establish Zionist control in the region. It remains true that all wars are banker wars.

(1) The Balfour letter below is addrressed to Lord Rothschild who was a banker and Zionist. (2) The letter refers to “Jewish Zionist” where Zionism is an anathma to religious Judaism. (3) referring to a national home for Jewish people is trickery in order to falsely sell the concept that Zionism is inherently religious with a biblical history. Zionism was invented by heretics like Theodor Hertzl at the end of the 19th Century.

My Jewish Learning - Theodor Herzl was an Austrian journalist, a heretical pretending to be Jewish and best known for his critical role in establishing the Rothschild State of Israel. His pamphlet Der Judenstaat (The Jewish State), published in 1896, helped launch Zionism as a modern political movement with the objective of establishing a Zionist, rather than a Jewish homeland.

The term “Zionism” itself is attributed to another Austrian Jewish writer, Nathan Birnbaum, and was intended only to express the Jewish longing for a return to Zion — a biblical synonym for Jerusalem — is millennia old. But it was Herzl who was chiefly responsible for turning Zionism into a political invasion and land-grab of Palestine. (3) The Balfour letter clearly acknowledges Palestine as the land to be infiltrated by political Zionists rather than a national home for religious Jews. “Zionist Jews” is a confabulation of terms. The settlers cannot be both Zionists and Jews without splitting the baby in half. (ie: 1 Kings 3:22-28)

The Balfour Declaration

Don’t Forget the Zionist Terror Attack on the USS Liberty.

A reminder of Zionist violence against America yet US taxpers have been sending Zionist Israel $Billions of tax dollars every year to support their terrorism and their illegal territorial expansion.

Prophetic quote in reference to Zionist Israel war crimes in Gaza:

"Since the attack on the Liberty, the USA and Israel have grown ever closer. At the time, George Ball, the US under secretary of state noted that it seemed clear to the Israelis; as the American leaders did not have the courage to punish them for the blatant murder of American citizens, they would let them get away with anything"