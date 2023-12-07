Joe Biden Demonstrates why Zionists Are Not Routinely Jewish and Can be Sworn by Oath to Uphold the US Constitution.

Two dangerous bills in Congress take aim at Support for Palestine Solidarity

MONDOWEISS: In a dangerous precedent, the House of Representatives passed a controversial bill equating anti-Zionism with antisemitism. Pro-Israel lawmakers quickly followed with a bill to establish a congressional commission aimed at Palestine solidarity.

The bill that passed Tuesday was declarative, headlined, “Strongly condemning and denouncing the drastic rise of antisemitism in the United States and around the world.” It made five declarations, four of which denounced antisemitism and expressed support for the Jewish community in the United States and around the world. But the fourth clause says that the House “clearly and firmly states that anti-Zionism is antisemitism.”

Here Are All the Democrats Who Voted for the “Anti-Zionism Is Antisemitism” Bill

Jewish Americans Condemn GOP Resolution Equating Anti-Zionism with Anti-Semitism (Humanist Report)

Conflating anti-zionism with anti-semitism

Republican Max Miller—who recently advocated turning Gaza into a “parking lot”—is now pretending we all forgot about his fascist hate-mongering. Miller and a GOP colleague introduced a resolution condemning anti-semitism, and within this resolution is an absurd provision conflating anti-zionism with anti-semitism. In this video we’ll look at reactions from anti-zionist Jewish people and explain why this resolution is cynical.