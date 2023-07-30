James O'Keefe Full Interview with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Brilliant Interview with RFK Jr., a medical and vaccine safety attorney who captures the imagination of hope.
[Ed. Note: Linked from Rumble, as YouTube has censored this interview in it’s entirety. It’s amazing that an American company in 2023 thinks that it gets to tell you which presidential candidates you’re allowed to hear speaking. Moreover, it’s amazing that they have chosen to censor the candidate with the highest favorability rating of any candidate in either party.] - James O’Keefe
Rumble Video - Odysee Video
News Paradigm is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.