John Sullivan is a left-wing agent provocateur within the larger Antifa movement. On the day of the Capitol Hill riots Sullivan embedded himself with the MAGA movement and recorded his activity.

Today, John Sullivan was indicted for his action. [Full pdf Here]

Sullivan operated several social media accounts under the username “JaydenX.”

Sullivan traveled to Washington DC to participate in agitating the crowd toward violence.

On the day of the January 6th riot operation Sullivan admitted publicly, via social media, his intent to infiltrate the large crowd by posing as a supporter of President Trump.

The FBI interviewed Sullivan and subsequently issued a warrant for his arrest. The affidavit supporting the arrest is [HERE] and below.

[…] “In the video, once SULLIVAN reaches the Speaker’s Lobby, where Victim 1 was eventually shot, SULLIVAN can be heard telling one of the law enforcement officers guarding the doors, as seen in the screenshot below, “We want you to go home. I’m recording and there’s so many people and they’re going to push their way up here. Bro, I’ve seen people out there get hurt. I don’t want to see you get hurt.”

