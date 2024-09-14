ITS NOT OVER!....DIGITAL COVID VACCINE PASSPORTS COMING TO THE US/EU
The US has begun biometric facial recognition at some airports in conjunction with its Real ID program
Jeffrey Jaxen - The Highwire - Sept. 12, 2024
The US has begun biometric facial recognition at some airports in conjunction with its Real ID program, and the EU is piloting a program in 5 countries to track vaccination status with a digital ID, managed by none other than the WHO. With an ever growing number of vaccinations being added to the schedule, including a new COVID-19 booster, compliance with all vaccines could spell issues for travel for those considered under or unvaccinated.
WAKE UP PEOPLE!!! You are sleepwalking right into it all being sold to you under the guise of convenience!
My sister and her kids my niece and nephew are no longer talking to me, my husband’s brother and wife are no longer talking to us, my husband’s 70th bday today, silence from his own brother today, no phone call nothing because I told my sister-in-law to just stay in her bubble then in frustration after trying repeatedly approaching her from different angles and her being completely shut off and completely unwilling to even look at anything I tried to show her!
You know what she told me? “You already know we are polar opposites politically speaking” and I replied this is WAY the hell bigger than just politics!
I am frustrated, we are now cut off from most of “the family” for daring to oppose ALL the narratives and trying to share the truth! They’re all gonna die, they think Dr Bonnie Henry is the best thing since sliced bread! They have no idea about UNDRIP or You Will Own Nothing and Be Happy, digital gulags, 15 minute cities, complete fantasy world they are all living in sheltered tucked away from it all spread out on Vancouver Island!
I now have earned the strength of my convictions and I’m done with people who are being willfully blind! At this stage 4 yrs in it’s a choice to pretend everything is normal when we’re actually living in apocalyptic times with the noose being ever more tightened while most continue to live as if convid never even happened!
Sorry for my rant,hurt, frustrated, and angry!
