Jeffrey Jaxen - The Highwire - Sept. 12, 2024

The US has begun biometric facial recognition at some airports in conjunction with its Real ID program, and the EU is piloting a program in 5 countries to track vaccination status with a digital ID, managed by none other than the WHO. With an ever growing number of vaccinations being added to the schedule, including a new COVID-19 booster, compliance with all vaccines could spell issues for travel for those considered under or unvaccinated.