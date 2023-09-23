IT'S MURDER! CDC APPROVES COVID BOOSTER FOR BABIES DESPITE ALARMING DEATH AND INJURY DATA
IT'S MURDER! - Another Covid booster approval using shocking new data has the many turning away for good from the FDA and CDC.
IT'S MURDER! Another Covid booster approval using shocking new data has the many turning away for good from the FDA and CDC. Learn the facts about the new COVID-19 shot that was just approved for all Americans over the age of 6 months.
Cochrane Library: Vaccines for preventing influenza in the elderly
Collateral Global: CDC goes it alone with universal Covid booster recommendation
Twitter/X: Alex Berenson "CDC's own data, 1 million shots for teens will prevent" Tweet
Science Direct: Inability to work following COVID-19 vaccination-a relevant aspect for future booster vaccinations
PHMPT: Proposed Biotransformation Pathway of ALC-0159 in Various Species
Nebraska Medicine: How long do mRNA and spike proteins last in the body?
AHA Journals: Circulating Spike Protein Detected in Post-COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Myocarditis
Wiley Online Library: Detection of recombinant Spike protein in the blood of individuals vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2: Possible molecular mechanisms
Muneeza: Toxic Foods Alert: Apeel Coating Technology Webpage
Food Navigator: New report alleges 'mass contamination' of foods from use of glyphosate to dry crops
Healthline: What Are Monoglycerides and Are They Safe to Consume?
ICAN: Mississippi’s Religious Exemption for School Children Now Permanently Secured!
Every single one of these “doctors” needs a major overhaul.